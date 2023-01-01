Alternativer - Squirro
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. er en amerikansk cloud-baseret softwarevirksomhed med hovedkontor i San Francisco, Californien. Det leverer (CRM) service til kundeforholdsstyring og sælger også en komplementær suite af virksomhedsapplikationer med fokus på kundeservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse og appl...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo er en e-mail-marketingplatform skabt til online-virksomheder - med kraftfuld e-mail- og SMS-marketingautomatisering.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely er en amerikansk virksomhed, der laver progressiv leverings- og eksperimenteringssoftware til andre virksomheder. Optimizely-platformsteknologien leverer A/B-test og multivariate testværktøjer, webstedspersonalisering og funktionsskiftefunktioner. Virksomhedens hovedkvarter er i San Franc...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. er en amerikansk teknologivirksomhed baseret i San Francisco, Californien, der producerer software til at søge, overvåge og analysere maskingenererede data via en web-lignende grænseflade. Splunk Enterprise og Enterprise Cloud-løsningerne fanger, indekserer og korrelerer virkelige data. ...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. tilbyder applikationsprogrammeringsgrænsefladeløsninger. Virksomheden indsamler, renser og kontrollerer kundedata med segment, samt leverer dataintegration, styring og publikumsstyringstjenester. Segment.Io betjener kunder i staten Californien.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Kraftfuld samarbejdsplatform for teams til at indsamle, organisere og forstå deres data. Gå fra idé til udførelse på få minutter uden kode!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (også skrevet opentext) er en canadisk virksomhed, der udvikler og sælger software til enterprise information management (EIM). OpenText, med hovedkontor i Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, er Canadas største softwarevirksomhed i 2014 og anerkendt som en af Canadas 100 bedste arbejds...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat er en smuk, fleksibel og kraftfuld kundesuccesplatform. Kunde 360, sundhedsresultater, spillebøger, kundeportaler og mere.
Customer.io
customer.io
Udløs e-mail, push, SMS, webhooks og mere med Customer.io. Få kontrol over adfærdsdata for at personalisere kundekommunikation og fremme engagement. Start gratis.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Analyser kunderejsen på tværs af hjemmesider og apps. En analysepakke med fokus på brugernes privatliv og datasikkerhed – det perfekte alternativ til Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Den eneste kodefri, AI-drevne CDXP med indbygget og integreret hyperpersonaliserede markedsføringsudførelseskanaler.
Contlo
contlo.com
Sig hej til Autonomous Generative Marketing. Contlo er en Next-Gen marketingplatform, bygget op til AI first world. Drevet af dit brands AI-model og autonome AI-agenter.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Kundesuccessoftware, der hjælper dig med at centralisere kundedata, få et klart overblik over kundernes sundhed og skalere oplevelser, der driver fastholdelse og vækst.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace er en software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company, der leverer en B2B-kundedataplatform. Virksomhedens produkter forener flere datakilder, 1. parts og 3. parts kilder fra sociale medier, kontaktdatabaser og customer relationship management systemer og Marketing Automation platforme.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium er en amerikansk amerikansk virksomhed med hovedkontor, der blev grundlagt i 2008 i San Diego, Californien, og som sælger enterprise tag management, en API-hub, en kundedataplatform med maskinlæring og datastyringsprodukter.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak leverer resultater. Den eneste integrerede digitale marketingplatform, der er betroet af 1.000+ førende detailhandlere og brands til e-mail, sms-marketing, identitetsopløsning, adfærdsudløsere og orkestrering på tværs af kanaler.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Stop med at bygge dit adminpanel, vi har et til dig Det behøver ikke at være tidskrævende at få et adminpanel. I stedet for at bygge det, genererer Forest Admin et administrationspanel oven på dine data i løbet af få sekunder.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Den førende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjælper brands med at øge deres synlighed, opbygge tillid og øge salget ved at forbinde kontrollerede mikro-influencers og forbrugere i stor skala. Mærker udnytter vores kuraterede fællesskab til at oprette opslag på sociale medier og e-handelsanmeld...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia er en software-as-a-service-virksomhed, der er medstiftet af Dries Buytaert og Jay Batson for at levere virksomhedsprodukter, -tjenester og teknisk support til open source-webindholdsstyringsplatformen Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Se, hvordan dotdigitals alt-i-én-platform lader dig oprette marketingautomatiseringer for at engagere dine kontakter med e-mail, SMS, sociale medier, push-meddelelser og landingssider.
Totango
totango.com
Totango er en kundesuccessoftware, der hjælper virksomheder med at drive omsætningsvækst, reducere churn, mens de fokuserer på SaaS-kunderejsen. Oplev Totango gratis.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Dit datavarehus er din kilde til sandhed for kundedata. Hightouch synkroniserer disse data med de værktøjer, som dine virksomhedsteams er afhængige af.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Den digitale oplevelsesplatform bygget til handel. Bloomreach-løsninger kombinerer kraften fra forenede kunde- og produktdata med hastigheden og omfanget af AI og forudsigelige beslutninger, så du kan levere magiske oplevelser, der konverterer på enhver kanal og hver rejse.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Start omni channel marketingkampagner på tværs af web, mobil, e-mail og SMS. Brug push-meddelelser og beskeder i appen med lethed. Plumb5 er en real-time Customer Engagement-platform, der hjælper marketingfolk med at bevare brugerengagementet og vinde brugerne tilbage gennem smarte marketingstrategi...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI er din næste generation af CDP (kundedataplatform), der renser, analyserer og forener alle dine fragmenterede data til et enkelt, brugervenligt dashboard i realtid.
Insider
useinsider.com
Én platform for individualiserede kundeoplevelser på tværs af kanaler. Insider forbinder data på tværs af kanaler, forudsiger fremtidig adfærd med AI og individualiserer oplevelser fra en enkelt platform med den hurtigste tid til værdi.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Datatransformation, rapportering og samarbejde, der driver effektivitet, handling og ansvarlighed.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data hjælper virksomheder med at bruge alle deres kundedata til at forbedre kampagnens ydeevne, opnå driftseffektivitet og skabe forretningsværdi med forbundne kundeoplevelser. Customer Data Cloud, vores suite af kundedataplatformløsninger, integrerer kundedata, forbinder identiteter i ensa...
Arena
arena.im
Arena udvikler den næste generation af værktøjer til live-engagement drevet af førstepartsdata for at opbygge pålidelige, live-publikum overalt. Vores løsninger - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) udnytter de mest populære funktioner fra sociale medier til hurtigt at skabe dybt engagement på enh...