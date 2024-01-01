Alternativer - Smappen
Tableau
tableau.com
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-baseret software til at skabe og dele interaktive webkort. Kortlæg og interager med dine placeringsdata Byg interaktive webkort med ArcGIS Online, Esris webbaserede kortlægningssoftware. Få nye perspektiver og forbedrede detaljer, mens du interagerer med data, zoomer ind og s...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Opret, analysér og del nemt kort. Del med venner, indlejr kort på websteder, og opret billeder eller pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Kort og placering for udviklere. Præcise placeringsdata og kraftfulde udviklerværktøjer til at ændre den måde, vi navigerer i verden på.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
Vi er den betroede kilde til IP-adresseoplysninger og håndterer 40 milliarder IP geolocation API-anmodninger om måneden for over 1.000 virksomheder og 100.000+ udviklere
Radar
radar.com
Placeringsinfrastruktur for hvert produkt og service. De mest innovative virksomheder bruger Radars placerings-SDK'er og API'er til at drive lokationsbaserede oplevelser på tværs af hundreder af millioner af enheder verden over.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Udforsk luftfotokort i høj opløsning med bedre kvalitet end satellitbilleder og 3D-data og automatiseret indsigt til regeringer og virksomheder.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Træf smartere ejendomsbeslutninger, og luk flere aftaler med Placer.ai's placeringsintelligence og indsigt i gangtrafik.
CARTO
carto.com
Indtægtsgenerering af transaktionsdata. Mastercard Advisors bruger CARTO til at omdanne millioner af daglige kreditkorttransaktioner til lokationsbaseret indsigt for B2B-kunder i detailhandel, fast ejendom og den offentlige sektor.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Den førende salgsplatform nu med gamification Gamification er det revolutionerende værktøjssæt, der transformerer data til stærkt forbedret rep-ydeevne, hvilket forstærker dit salgsteams evne til at udmærke sig med så meget som 107 %. Oplev det nu, udelukkende på SalesRabbit-platformen.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx leverer den førende Analytics Cloud Platform. Vi gør det muligt for alle at opdage storslået indsigt med AI-drevet analyseautomatisering.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Byg geniale apps med TravelTime Location API'er. Dedikeret til databeskyttelse og transportdatanøjagtighed.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Gratis IP Geolocation API og nøjagtig IP Lookup Database Gratis IP API giver land, by, stat, provins, lokal valuta, breddegrad og længdegrad, virksomhedsdetaljer, internetudbyderopslag, sprog, postnummer, landekode, brugeragentoplysninger, IP- Sikkerhedsoplysninger, tidszone, aktuel tid, solnedgang ...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
Locations search API - Verdensomspændende søgning efter steder, autofuldførelse, gem placering og to-vejs geokodning til din app.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo-målret dine besøgende på dit websted ved hjælp af vores geo-målretningsværktøjer. Omdiriger besøgende eller vis indhold efter land, stat og by ved hjælp af deres IP-geoplacering.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) indeholder vores proprietære Integrated Data Model™, der omfatter den højeste frekvens og højeste opløsning geolocation, udgifter og begivenhedsdata for både beboere og besøgende og alle begivenhedstyper. Kombineret med destinationsbelægning, marketingpr...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Vi giver tilslutningsindustrien indsigt i placering og automatiserede værktøjer til at hjælpe dem med at vinde flere aftaler. Forvandl dit netværks køb og salg.
Mapline
mapline.com
Forbind dine data til den virkelige verden. På få sekunder kan du uploade dine data, se dem på et kort, oprette ruter, generere diagrammer og rapporter og samle det hele i et visuelt dashboard. Brug vores kraftfulde analytiske værktøjer til at skabe nye måder at visualisere og forstå dine data på. H...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot til markedsanalyse og lokationsplanlægning. Udforsk omfattende folketællingsdata, postnummerkort og mere på tværs af forskellige geografiske detaljer.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Skab smartere, sikrere digitale oplevelser med nøjagtige data Integrer GeoIP® og online svindeldetektion i dine applikationer
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint er en hurtig, intuitiv og overkommelig platform til at hjælpe virksomheder med at finde de bedste placeringer til ekspansion.
Loqate
loqate.com
Forbedre datakvaliteten ved at registrere korrekte britiske adresser. Boost konverteringer og brugeroplevelse med postnummeradressebekræftelse og geokodningsteknologi.