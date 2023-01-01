WebCatalog

Alternativer - Ringba

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Sporing og analyse til telefonopkald og webformularer. Optimer din markedsføring og øg ROI på dine PPC, SEO og offline annoncekampagner.

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (, juridisk navn Vonage Holdings Corp.) er en amerikansk offentligt ejet virksomheds cloud-kommunikationsudbyder. Med hovedkontor i Holmdel Township, New Jersey, blev virksomheden grundlagt i 2001 som en udbyder af boligtelekommunikationstjenester baseret på Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP...

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

Opret en kraftfuld opkaldsplatform, der er integreret med dit CRM, tilgængelig på pc'er og smartphones og få numre over hele verden.

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

Udvid din virksomhed med virtuelle telefonnumre, IVR, stemmeudsendelse, masse-sms-tjenester og strømopkald. Prøv CallFire GRATIS!

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

Bevis ROI. Øg konverteringer. Øg omsætning. Spor og tilskriv hver online og offline kundeemne til præcis, hvilken kampagne der driver den.

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa er en sporingssoftware i virksomhedskvalitet til præstations-, affiliate- og partnermarketing. Phonexa Suite er den underliggende teknologi, der gennemfører forbrugernes lead- og call-livscyklus og hjælper performance marketing-teams med at drive ROI for brands på tværs af affiliate-, partne...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. er en Seattle-baseret offentlig virksomhed, grundlagt i 2003, med mere end 300 ansatte. Marchex er en B2B-opkalds- og samtaleanalysevirksomhed. Det har specialiseret sig i at bruge kunstig intelligens og maskinlæring til at analysere samtaledata mellem virksomheder og kunder. Marchex g...

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics er en marketingmålings- og tilskrivningsplatform, der forbinder siled marketing, salg, omsætning og kundedata for at: - Give et komplet tragtbillede af din kunderejse - Nøjagtigt tilskrive omsætning på kanal-, kampagne-, indholds- og søgeordsniveau - Opret multi-touch tilskrivningsra...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape er specialbygget salgs- og marketingautomatiseringssoftware, der kommer med præbyggede funktioner, der kan konfigureres til enhver virksomhed. Den brugervenlige grænseflade styrker dine teams og konsoliderer alle aspekter af din virksomhed i én AI-platform. Shape Software giver et samarbejdsru...

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

Lead Tracking for marketingbureauer og kunder Den eneste software til sporing og rapportering af leads, som top PPC- og SEO-professionelle har tillid til, til at skabe værdi for kunderne.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource er branchens førende inden for opkaldssporing, leadstyring og forretningsanalyseløsninger. Maksimer dine marketingkroner og få målte resultater.

Retreaver

Retreaver

retreaver.com

Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...

Nimbata

Nimbata

nimbata.com

Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...

Ringostat

Ringostat

ringostat.com

Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...

Service Fusion

Service Fusion

servicefusion.com

Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...

Calltouch

Calltouch

calltouch.ru

Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...

Infinity Hub

Infinity Hub

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Infinity Portal

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Revenue.io

Revenue.io

revenue.io

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...

800.com

800.com

800.com

At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...

Convirza

Convirza

convirza.com

Convirza er den første platform for opkaldssporing og opkaldsoptimering for virksomheder. For at imødekomme den voksende efterspørgsel efter intelligens fra telefoninteraktioner kombinerer vi traditionel opkaldssporing med den effektive analyse af telefonopkald. Convirza bruger talegenkendelsestekno...

Salesken

Salesken

salesken.ai

Salesken giver dig play-by-play synlighed af dine sælgeres præstationer på opkald, så du kan forbedre kundeengagementet og lukke flere tilbud.

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

Log ind for at få adgang til Invocas pay-per-call platform. Annoncører opretter opkaldsbaserede kampagner, og udgivere tjener flere provisioner for at generere opkald.

