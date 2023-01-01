Alternativer - Respondent Researcher
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Usability test og research værktøjer til at forbedre din online kundeoplevelse fra UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. G2's #1 CX industrisoftware.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Pay as you go Brugertestværktøj uden behov for abonnement eller månedlige gebyrer. Få bedre indsigt fra vores panel af højkvalitetstestere fra kun $30 pr. tester.
dscout
dscout.com
dscouts kvalitative forskningsplatform bruger en mobilapp og +100.000 ivrige deltagere til effektivt at optage øjeblikkelig video og gøre indsigt let at...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Den mest ubesværede måde at have asynkrone videosamtaler på. Engager dit fællesskab, rekrutter nyt talent, generer bedre kundeemner og meget mere.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Udnyt vores state-of-the-art brugerforskningsplatform og globale panel på mere end 1,6 millioner til at forbedre din kunde- og brugeroplevelse.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Matching af forskere med deltagere. Rekrutter ethvert deltagerpublikum, eller find betalte forskningsmuligheder på tværs af enhver forskningsmetode verden over.
Senja
senja.io
Indsamling af vidnesbyrd bliver ikke nemmere end dette. Saml tekst- og videoudtalelser. Del dem overalt. Konverter flere besøgende og luk flere tilbud!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Vores AI-drevne, in-the-moment videoforskningsplatform gør det muligt for MR-, UX- og CX-teams at forstå mennesker, produkter og oplevelser i hverdagen. De forskere, designere og produktledere, vi støtter, bruger Indeemo i B2C- og B2B-sammenhænge til en række forskellige Discovery Research-metodolog...