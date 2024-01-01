Alternativer - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et firma grundlagt af de oprindelige skabere af Apache Spark. Databricks voksede ud af AMPLab-projektet ved University of California, Berkeley, der var involveret i at lave Apache Spark, en open source distribueret computerramme bygget oven på Scala. Databricks udvikler en webbaseret p...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Administrerede notesbøger for data scientists og forskere.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku er en kunstig intelligens (AI) og maskinlæringsvirksomhed, som blev grundlagt i 2013. I december 2019 annoncerede Dataiku, at CapitalG - den sene vækstventurekapitalfond finansieret af Alphabet Inc. - tilsluttede sig Dataiku som investor, og at den havde opnåede enhjørning-status til en værd...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex er en moderne dataplatform til datavidenskab og analyse. Samarbejdende notesbøger, smukke dataapps og sikkerhed i virksomhedskvalitet.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den førende Full Stack AI, LLM og computer vision produktionsplatform til modellering af ustrukturerede billed-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fulde infrastruktur til virksomhedstræningsdata, der dækker mærkning, arbejdsgange, datasæt og mennesker i løkken.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket af dataforskere, styret af IT. Din alt-i-én-løsning til datavidenskab og ML-udvikling, implementering og datapipelines i skyen.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incortas åbne dataleveringsplatform forenkler adgangen til data fra flere komplekse virksomhedssystemer for at låse op for den fulde værdi af organisationsdata, hvilket gør dem let tilgængelige for analyse. Støttet af GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures og Sorenson Capital, giv...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din betroede co-pilot for erhvervslivet med det formål at gøre dig smartere, hurtigere og mere sikker i dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics giver enhver bruger – uanset om det er dataforsker, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-it-specialist – mere magt ...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ tilbyder dynamisk, kollaborativ adgang til simulerings- og dataanalyseteknologi og skalerbare HPC- og cloud-ressourcer, alt sammen på ét sted.