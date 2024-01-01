Proto

Proto is the leader for inclusive multilingual contact centre automation, helping 10,000+ customers in emerging markets every day provide more accessible service to consumers. Only 6% of the world's chatbots speak local languages; Proto offers natural language processing for over 100 local and rare languages, enabling organisations across various industries to offer service that speaks their language. With high intent classification accuracy for languages such as Kinyarwanda and Twi, the demand for Proto's natural language processing engine is rapidly growing. Proto also offers deep regulatory knowledge for consumer protection, as a trusted provider of citizen service solutions for government organisations in multiple countries. More than 2,250 companies have already deployed Proto's CX automation platform.
Kategorier:
Business
Chatbots software

Websted: proto.cx

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Proto. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

