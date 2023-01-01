Alternativer - Paystone
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. er en amerikansk cloud-baseret softwarevirksomhed med hovedkontor i San Francisco, Californien. Det leverer (CRM) service til kundeforholdsstyring og sælger også en komplementær suite af virksomhedsapplikationer med fokus på kundeservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse og appl...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. er en amerikansk virksomhed inden for finansielle tjenester, købmandstjenester og mobilbetalingsvirksomhed baseret i San Francisco, Californien. Virksomheden markedsfører software- og hardwarebetalingsprodukter og har ekspanderet til tjenester til små virksomheder. Virksomheden blev gru...
Talkable
talkable.com
Fantastiske henvisningsmarkedsføringsprogrammer ✅ til onlinebutikker, lokale virksomheder og b2b-tjenester. Kundeloyalitetsprogram til en vækstmarkedsføring. Nem at starte, teste og optimere! Beløn dine kunder!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars er en alt-i-én betalings- og marketingplatform, der kombinerer letanvendelig teknologi, tilpassede belønninger og kampagner og automatisering.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo er en e-handels-marketingplatform med de mest avancerede løsninger til kundeanmeldelser, visuel markedsføring, loyalitet, henvisninger og SMS-marketing. Find ud af mere om, hvordan dit brand kan drive vækst med Yotpo her.
Smile.io
smile.io
Gør førstegangskunder til evige kunder med verdens mest betroede loyalitetsapp. Over 125 millioner shoppere optjener point gennem Smile. Giv folk, hvad de elsker.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Højvækstmærker kan få mere ud af hver kunde med Friendbuy. Med et klassens bedste henvisnings- og loyalitetsprogram kan brands opnå mindst 5-10 % af salget gennem henvisninger med en 4x højere levetidsværdi. Friendbuy arbejder med DTC-mærker som Casper, AWAY og Dollar Shave Club samt Fortune 100-ran...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador giver marketingfolk mulighed for at øge kunder, henvisninger og omsætning ved at udnytte kraften i mund-til-mund. Deres marketingvenlige software forenkler henvisningsmarkedsføring og automatiserer processen med at tilmelde, spore, belønne og administrere dine kunder, affiliates, influenc...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Relationer, der går ud over point og belønninger. Lad dine eksisterende kunder udvikle din virksomhed for dig. Hvordan? Brug LoyaltyLion til at skabe et loyalitetsprogram, der rækker ud over point og belønninger, hvilket fører til større kundelevetidsværdi og omkostningseffektiv erhvervelse gennem ...
Stamped
stamped.io
Udnyt styrken af produktanmeldelser og kundebelønninger til din e-handelsbutik. Den nemmeste måde at øge salget og kundefastholdelsen.
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with gre...
Sparkage Consumer
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala er mere end blot en loyalitets- og anmeldelserplatform. Det er en komplet pakke til kundefastholdelse, der kombinerer loyalitetsprogrammer, kundefeedback og et innovativt henvisningssystem. Engager kunderne dybt, tilskynd til gentagne forretninger, og udvid din kundebase uden besvær.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io er en ideel plug-and-play-løsning for e-handelsmærker til at vokse deres forretning ved at skabe et personligt loyalitets- og henvisningsprogram. Med dette fremtidssikrede værktøj kan kunder optjene point for at gennemføre handlinger som at placere en ordre, som de derefter kan indløse ...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Clouds omfattende, agile og skalerbare Loyalty Experience Platform™ giver globale virksomheder mulighed for at indfange og handle på nul- og førstepartsdata for problemfrit at engagere, genkende, belønne og tilføje værdi på tværs af hele kunderejsen – fra bevidsthed til køb til fastholdelse, l...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville er en førende fastholdelses- og henvisningsløsning til sundheds-, fitness-, salon-, spa- og detailindustrien. Vores belønningsprogram integreres direkte med POS- eller planlægningssystemer og kan skræddersyes til enhver virksomhed. Perkville-systemet, der er præsenteret i virksomheder over...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno er et AI-drevet CRM, der gør det muligt for store detailhandlere og D2C-brands at øge gentagne salg med 11 % ved at opbygge en forståelse for hver enkelt kunde og skabe mere relevante marketingkampagner på tværs af SMS, e-mail, Whatsapp, Facebook og Instagram. 100-vis af forhandlere som Levi's...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, nu en SAP-virksomhed, giver digitale marketingledere og virksomhedsejere den eneste omnichannel platform for kundeengagement, der er bygget til at accelerere forretningsresultater. Ved hurtigt at tilpasse ønskede forretningsresultater med dokumenterede omnichannel-kundeengagementstrategier ...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Verdens mest avancerede marketingautomatiseringsplatform for at styrke din lokale virksomhed. Få flere kunder, maksimer henvisninger og forbedre din kundefastholdelse med vores GRATIS PRØVE-konto. Partner op med lokale virksomhedsejere, og opdag tonsvis af premium-apps og forudbyggede integrationer ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch er en sofistikeret henvisnings- og loyalitetsmarketingsoftware, der engagerer dine kunder, uanset hvor de camperer – enten i eller ud af din mobil- eller webapp. Nogle af verdens mest innovative og kendte brands bruger SaaSquatch til at belønne deres fortalere, opbygge loyale fællesskaber...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Smart Loyalitet og Marketing for omnichannel-forhandlere. Integrer dine POS- og e-handelsapps for at levere en helt personlig kundeoplevelse.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Køb, send og spor digitale gavekort til dine belønnings- og incitamentsprogrammer.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Belønninger, incitamenter, fordele og udbetalinger Infrastruktur for virksomheder. Tusindvis af virksomheder i alle størrelser, fra nystartede virksomheder til store virksomheder, bruger Xoxodays forretningsvaluta til at sende belønninger, frynsegoder, incitamenter og udbetale udbetalinger.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
En intelligent loyalitetsklub for din lokale virksomhed. Beløn dine kunder, øg salget og drev gentagne forretninger ... uden at løfte en finger!