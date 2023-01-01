Alternativer - O4S

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. er en amerikansk cloud-baseret softwarevirksomhed med hovedkontor i San Francisco, Californien. Det leverer (CRM) service til kundeforholdsstyring og sælger også en komplementær suite af virksomhedsapplikationer med fokus på kundeservice, marketingautomatisering, analyse og appl...

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. er en amerikansk virksomhed inden for finansielle tjenester, købmandstjenester og mobilbetalingsvirksomhed baseret i San Francisco, Californien. Virksomheden markedsfører software- og hardwarebetalingsprodukter og har ekspanderet til tjenester til små virksomheder. Virksomheden blev gru...

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fantastiske henvisningsmarkedsføringsprogrammer ✅ til onlinebutikker, lokale virksomheder og b2b-tjenester. Kundeloyalitetsprogram til en vækstmarkedsføring. Nem at starte, teste og optimere! Beløn ​​dine kunder!

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Fivestars er en alt-i-én betalings- og marketingplatform, der kombinerer letanvendelig teknologi, tilpassede belønninger og kampagner og automatisering.

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo er en e-handels-marketingplatform med de mest avancerede løsninger til kundeanmeldelser, visuel markedsføring, loyalitet, henvisninger og SMS-marketing. Find ud af mere om, hvordan dit brand kan drive vækst med Yotpo her.

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Gør førstegangskunder til evige kunder med verdens mest betroede loyalitetsapp. Over 125 millioner shoppere optjener point gennem Smile. Giv folk, hvad de elsker.

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Højvækstmærker kan få mere ud af hver kunde med Friendbuy. Med et klassens bedste henvisnings- og loyalitetsprogram kan brands opnå mindst 5-10 % af salget gennem henvisninger med en 4x højere levetidsværdi. Friendbuy arbejder med DTC-mærker som Casper, AWAY og Dollar Shave Club samt Fortune 100-ran...

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

Ambassador giver marketingfolk mulighed for at øge kunder, henvisninger og omsætning ved at udnytte kraften i mund-til-mund. Deres marketingvenlige software forenkler henvisningsmarkedsføring og automatiserer processen med at tilmelde, spore, belønne og administrere dine kunder, affiliates, influenc...

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Relationer, der går ud over point og belønninger. Lad dine eksisterende kunder udvikle din virksomhed for dig. Hvordan? Brug LoyaltyLion til at skabe et loyalitetsprogram, der rækker ud over point og belønninger, hvilket fører til større kundelevetidsværdi og omkostningseffektiv erhvervelse gennem ...

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

Udnyt styrken af ​​produktanmeldelser og kundebelønninger til din e-handelsbutik. Den nemmeste måde at øge salget og kundefastholdelsen.

NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency

neocurrency.com

NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...

Nector

Nector

nector.io

The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...

Loyalzoo

Loyalzoo

loyalzoo.com

Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...

LoyaltyZen

LoyaltyZen

loyaltyzen.com

LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.

LoyaltyPlant

LoyaltyPlant

loyaltyplant.com

LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.

Loyale

Loyale

loyale.io

Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...

inCust

inCust

incust.com

inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...

Poket

Poket

poket.com

Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...

OptCulture

OptCulture

optculture.com

OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...

BeeLiked

BeeLiked

beeliked.com

BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...

SiteVibes

SiteVibes

sitevibes.com

SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...

Lootly

Lootly

lootly.io

Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...

Ackroo

Ackroo

ackroo.com

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...

99minds

99minds

99minds.io

99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...

LoopyLoyalty

LoopyLoyalty

loopyloyalty.com

Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...

Gameball

Gameball

gameball.co

Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.

Paylode

Paylode

paylode.com

Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...

Kangaroo Members

Kangaroo Members

loyalty.kangaroorewards.com

Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...

Kangaroo Business

Kangaroo Business

loyalty.kangaroorewards.com

Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...

TapMango Merchant

TapMango Merchant

tapmango.com

Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.

TapMango Customer

TapMango Customer

tapmango.com

TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.

Voucherify

Voucherify

voucherify.io

Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...

AiTrillion

AiTrillion

aitrillion.com

Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...

Zinrelo

Zinrelo

zinrelo.com

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...

Boomerangme

Boomerangme

boomerangme.biz

Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...

Kudo Koala

Kudo Koala

kudokoala.com

Kudo Koala er mere end blot en loyalitets- og anmeldelserplatform. Det er en komplet pakke til kundefastholdelse, der kombinerer loyalitetsprogrammer, kundefeedback og et innovativt henvisningssystem. Engager kunderne dybt, tilskynd til gentagne forretninger, og udvid din kundebase uden besvær.

Influence.io

Influence.io

influence.io

Influence.io er en ideel plug-and-play-løsning for e-handelsmærker til at vokse deres forretning ved at skabe et personligt loyalitets- og henvisningsprogram. Med dette fremtidssikrede værktøj kan kunder optjene point for at gennemføre handlinger som at placere en ordre, som de derefter kan indløse ...

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Annex Clouds omfattende, agile og skalerbare Loyalty Experience Platform™ giver globale virksomheder mulighed for at indfange og handle på nul- og førstepartsdata for problemfrit at engagere, genkende, belønne og tilføje værdi på tværs af hele kunderejsen – fra bevidsthed til køb til fastholdelse, l...

Perkville

Perkville

perkville.com

Perkville er en førende fastholdelses- og henvisningsløsning til sundheds-, fitness-, salon-, spa- og detailindustrien. Vores belønningsprogram integreres direkte med POS- eller planlægningssystemer og kan skræddersyes til enhver virksomhed. Perkville-systemet, der er præsenteret i virksomheder over...

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno er et AI-drevet CRM, der gør det muligt for store detailhandlere og D2C-brands at øge gentagne salg med 11 % ved at opbygge en forståelse for hver enkelt kunde og skabe mere relevante marketingkampagner på tværs af SMS, e-mail, Whatsapp, Facebook og Instagram. 100-vis af forhandlere som Levi's...

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys, nu en SAP-virksomhed, giver digitale marketingledere og virksomhedsejere den eneste omnichannel platform for kundeengagement, der er bygget til at accelerere forretningsresultater. Ved hurtigt at tilpasse ønskede forretningsresultater med dokumenterede omnichannel-kundeengagementstrategier ...

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Verdens mest avancerede marketingautomatiseringsplatform for at styrke din lokale virksomhed. Få flere kunder, maksimer henvisninger og forbedre din kundefastholdelse med vores GRATIS PRØVE-konto. Partner op med lokale virksomhedsejere, og opdag tonsvis af premium-apps og forudbyggede integrationer ...

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch er en sofistikeret henvisnings- og loyalitetsmarketingsoftware, der engagerer dine kunder, uanset hvor de camperer – enten i eller ud af din mobil- eller webapp. Nogle af verdens mest innovative og kendte brands bruger SaaSquatch til at belønne deres fortalere, opbygge loyale fællesskaber...

Marsello

Marsello

app.marsello.com

Smart Loyalitet og Marketing for omnichannel-forhandlere. Integrer dine POS- og e-handelsapps for at levere en helt personlig kundeoplevelse.

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

Køb, send og spor digitale gavekort til dine belønnings- og incitamentsprogrammer.

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Belønninger, incitamenter, fordele og udbetalinger Infrastruktur for virksomheder. Tusindvis af virksomheder i alle størrelser, fra nystartede virksomheder til store virksomheder, bruger Xoxodays forretningsvaluta til at sende belønninger, frynsegoder, incitamenter og udbetale udbetalinger.

Glue Loyalty

Glue Loyalty

glueloyalty.com

En intelligent loyalitetsklub for din lokale virksomhed. Beløn ​​dine kunder, øg salget og drev gentagne forretninger ... uden at løfte en finger!

