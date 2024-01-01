NotBot

NotBot

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: notbot.in

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til NotBot på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Not-Bot is a complete WhatsApp Automation, Marketing, and Chatbot building platform. It is a bot that can automate almost all the things that we do on the internet, from placing an appointment to buying groceries and paying for those, all these and a lot more can be automated using NOT-BOT on WHATSAPP. Not-Bot can work as an IVR on your WhatsApp or it can act like a real human when integrated with AI. Not-Bot can be integrated with any database, any website, or any app. If something works using the internet, Not-Bot can be connected to it and merge into the process flow as if the whole system was built around the bot. Features that can be automated using Not-Bot : 1. Book an appointment 2. Track appointment 3. Payments 4. Feedback/query/complaint 5. Place orders 6. Track the status of orders 7. Cancel orders 8. Quizzes 9. Surveys 10. OTP 11. Transaction alerts 12. Reminders 13. Get/send photo portfolios, menus, etc. 14. Get/send product videos 15. Get/send customer Geo-location 16. Get/send medical reports, report cards, and other files. 17. Live chat & Support Businesses/institutes where it can be used: Everywhere Medical Institutions (Hospital, Medical camps, Pharmacy, Labs, Clinics, etc.) Educational institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities, Websites, Apps, etc.) Real estate (Selling, Renting, etc.) E-commerce Cloud kitchen Courier services Hyperlocal delivery/businesses Govt. Offices, etc. Fintech (Banks, NBFC, Micro Loan apps, etc.)
Kategorier:
Business
Chatbots software

Websted: notbot.in

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med NotBot. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Yugasa Bot

Yugasa Bot

helloyubo.com

DelightChat

DelightChat

delightchat.io

Bupa

Bupa

bupa.co.uk

Lybrate

Lybrate

lybrate.com

Appointible

Appointible

appointible.com

GReminders

GReminders

greminders.com

WunderTrading

WunderTrading

wundertrading.com

PharmEasy

PharmEasy

pharmeasy.in

Stepful

Stepful

stepful.com

Expeni

Expeni

expeni.com

healow

healow

healow.com

MySMSmantra

MySMSmantra

mysmsmantra.com

Udforsk

Produkter

Download

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Vi bruger cookies til at tilvejebringe og forbedre vores websteder. Ved at bruge vores websteder samtykker du til cookies.

Privatlivspolitik