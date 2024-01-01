Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til NotBot på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Not-Bot is a complete WhatsApp Automation, Marketing, and Chatbot building platform.
It is a bot that can automate almost all the things that we do on the internet, from placing an appointment to buying groceries and paying for those, all these and a lot more can be automated using NOT-BOT on WHATSAPP.
Not-Bot can work as an IVR on your WhatsApp or it can act like a real human when integrated with AI.
Not-Bot can be integrated with any database, any website, or any app. If something works using the internet, Not-Bot can be connected to it and merge into the process flow as if the whole system was built around the bot.
Features that can be automated using Not-Bot :
1. Book an appointment
2. Track appointment
3. Payments
4. Feedback/query/complaint
5. Place orders
6. Track the status of orders
7. Cancel orders
8. Quizzes
9. Surveys
10. OTP
11. Transaction alerts
12. Reminders
13. Get/send photo portfolios, menus, etc.
14. Get/send product videos
15. Get/send customer Geo-location
16. Get/send medical reports, report cards, and other files.
17. Live chat & Support
Businesses/institutes where it can be used: Everywhere
Medical Institutions (Hospital, Medical camps, Pharmacy, Labs, Clinics, etc.)
Educational institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities, Websites, Apps, etc.)
Real estate (Selling, Renting, etc.)
E-commerce
Cloud kitchen
Courier services
Hyperlocal delivery/businesses
Govt. Offices, etc.
Fintech (Banks, NBFC, Micro Loan apps, etc.)
