Alternativer - Nas.io
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi er en alt-i-en forretningsplatform til at skabe og skalere din videnforretning. Prøv Kajabi gratis med en 14-dages prøveperiode i dag.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Opret medlemskaber for alt i dit Mighty Network eller betal for premium-kurser og -grupper - det er nemt at konfigurere og endnu nemmere at sælge.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Vær vært for samtaler, begivenheder, indhold og mere på dit eget domæne. Heartbeat giver dig byggeklodserne til at skabe et perfekt personligt online fællesskab.
Podia
podia.com
Podia er din alt-i-én digitale butiksfacade. Den nemmeste måde at sælge online kurser, downloads, webinarer og medlemskaber på, ingen tekniske færdigheder påkrævet. Prøv det gratis!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
En kraftfuld fællesskabsplatform, integreret i dit produkt. Øg brugerengagementet, drev fastholdelse og øg kundens levetidsværdi. Tidligere Stamme.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Vær vært for webinarer, som dit publikum vil elske. Hvis du er klar til nem, tilpasselig webinarsoftware uden downloads eller besvær, så velkommen hjem.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
En ny æra for samfundsbyggere. Deltag i vores bevægelse. Saml dine folk, medlemskaber og indhold i din egen fuldt brandede og private fællesskabsplatform. Sælg kurser, oplad abonnementer, livestream og meget mere. Alt sammen uden begrænsninger på sociale medier.
Khoros
khoros.com
Vores software hjælper dig med at levere de bedste kundeoplevelser ved at opbygge og skalere digital pleje, social marketing og brand-fællesskaber. Klik for at begynde!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt er en video-first community platform designet til at hjælpe kundecentrerede virksomheder med at betjene flere mennesker ansigt til ansigt. Den første af sin slags, StoryPrompt, bruger asynkron video til at hjælpe samfundsbyggere med virkelig at forbinde med kunder på et menneskeligt nive...
Rungway
rungway.com
Skab et trygt sted, hvor folk kan få råd om arbejde og liv fra deres kolleger. Mere end blot en mentorplatform bringer Rungway din virksomheds værdier til live og giver alle en stemme om de emner, der er vigtigst for dem, forbedrer medarbejdernes engagement og trivsel
Threado AI
threado.com
Din AI-drevne co-pilot hjælper dig med at yde den bedste support til dine kunder og fællesskabsmedlemmer på tværs af Slack, Discord og Web. Start gratis!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room hjælper dig med at opbygge bedre produkter, uddybe relationer og vokse hurtigere.
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (tidligere Socio) er en end-to-end event management platform, der driver fordybende, intuitive og inkluderende virtuelle, hybride og personlige begivenheder. Hæv barren med begivenhedsapps, fleksibel registrering, check-in og badgeudskrivning, lead-hentning og livestreaming-teknologi. W...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up er en alt-i-en CRM-platform, der hjælper dig med at opbygge og vokse dit fællesskab gennem begivenheder, medlemskaber og andre digitale værktøjer fra ét sted. Glue Ups alt-i-en platform integrerer det bedste CRM, event management, medlemsstyring, e-mail marketing, projektledelse, træningssty...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit er en AI-drevet matchmaking SaaS-platform, der driver kuraterede introduktioner i stor skala. Organisationer kan problemfrit invitere et udvalgt publikum til at tilmelde sig almindelige, personlige 1:1-forbindelser eller peer-gruppeforbindelser, og Orbiit håndterer al kommunikation, matchning...
Verint
verint.com
Verint er en global leder inden for Customer Engagement. Kundeoplevelseseksperter i Automation, AI og Cloud.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Bedste partnerengagement og partneraktivering i en PRM-platform. Samarbejd med partnere og øg kanalsalget med PX-first partnerportalsoftware.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories er en komplet nøglefærdig platform til lancering af medlemswebsteder, administration af medlemmer, salg af abonnementer, udgivelse af indhold og mere.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
Et enkelt system til smartere community management En forbundet hjemmeside, portal, CRM og kommunikationsløsning
Beam.gg
beam.gg
En gamified community-platform bygget til let engagement. Byg og tjen penge på engagerede og loyale onlinefællesskaber gennem styrken af gamification.