Alternativer - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
Én app til alt penge. Fra dit daglige forbrug til planlægning af din fremtid med opsparing og investeringer hjælper Revolut dig med at få mere ud af dine penge.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
En konto uden grænser med kraftfulde, personlige værktøjer samlet på ét sted, som giver dig ultimativ kontrol over din virksomheds økonomi.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited er en australsk multinational bank- og finansvirksomhed med hovedkontor i Melbourne, Victoria. Det er Australiens næststørste bank efter aktiver og fjerdestørste bank efter markedsværdi.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited er en australsk multinational bank- og finansvirksomhed med hovedkontor i Melbourne, Victoria. Det er Australiens næststørste bank efter aktiver og fjerdestørste bank efter markedsværdi.
Holvi
holvi.com
Din alt-i-én-konto til selvstændig virksomhed. Bank, fakturering og bogføring – plus et nyt firmakreditkort. Alt sammen ét sted, så du kan fokusere på det, der betyder noget. Det er arbejdslivet forenklet.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor. Ganske enkelt. Fleksibel. Digital. Bankvirksomhed på et nyt niveau. Få din aktivitetsbonus nu.
Lendio
lendio.com
Utah-baserede Lendio (tidligere Funding Universe), grundlagt i 2011 af Brock Blake og Trent Miskin, er en gratis online lånemarkedsplads i USA rettet mod ejere af små virksomheder.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox tilbyder hurtig og nem adgang til virksomhedsfinansiering, op til $150.000. Lær, hvordan vores kreditlinje og muligheder for tidsbegrænsede lån kan låse op for vækst for din virksomhed.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch er en ny form for digitalt forsikringsselskab, der beskytter startups mod fejl, retssager og angreb.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Køb aktier i Europas højvækst private virksomheder.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara hjælper dig med at visualisere ethvert datasæt interaktivt, så du kan organisere, forstå og samarbejde om komplekse data.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflos strømlinede checkudførelsesservice er din one-stop-kilde til al din checkbehandling, udskrivning og forsendelsesbehov. Vi kan reducere dine administrative omkostninger og forbedre din operationelle effektivitet, alt sammen med mindre indsats og papirarbejde. Checkflo tilbyder revisorvenlig...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago samler investorer, der leder efter nye måder at investere på og unikke investeringsmuligheder i fast ejendom og i startups. Anaxago bidrager til udviklingen af en finansiel model, der hjælper økonomien med at give enkeltpersoner direkte adgang til morgendagens virksomheder. Ved at afsætte ...
Kriya
kriya.co
Få en fortrolig rabatfacilitet for helbogsfakturaer. Det passer godt til virksomheder med regelmæssige pengestrømsbehov, da det er sikret mod alle dine udestående fakturaer.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Nordisk markedsleder inden for #digital #fundraising, der forbinder ambitiøse europæiske virksomheder med investorer over hele kloden.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand arbejdskapital til virksomheder i vækst. FundThrough tilbyder virksomheder øjeblikkelig adgang til midler fra ubetalte fakturaer på en letanvendelig, online finansieringsplatform. Finansieringsfaciliteten varierer fra $500 til over $2 millioner, afhængigt af styrken af virksomhedens salg...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova er en SEC-reguleret alternativ investeringsfond, der giver dig mulighed for at investere i 12+ eksotiske alternative aktivklasser ved blot at investere i én fond. Vores investeringseksperter allokerer dine penge i aktiver som vin, kunst, startups, krypto, fast ejendom og andre. Du kan betra...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva forestiller sig en økonomisk inkluderende verden, hvor alle mennesker har magten til at forbedre deres eget liv.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy er Europas førende end-to-end M&A-platform, der hjælper stiftere og virksomhedsopkøbere med at gennemføre opkøb på så lidt som 30 dage. Din end-to-end platform til at købe og sælge virksomheder. Foundy hjælper stiftere og erhververe med at gennemføre opkøb op til 3 gange hurtigere og mere om...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online-investeringsmuligheder i de bedste nye startup-virksomheder, og hæv seed- og engleinvesteringer med det bedste europæiske aktie-crowdfunding-site Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker er forsikringsmægleren bygget til den måde, du driver forretning på. Du får den nemme teknologi kombineret med service på øverste hylde fra de bedste mæglere.