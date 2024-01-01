Messangi

Messangi

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: messangi.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Messangi på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Kategorier:
Business
Chatbots software

Websted: messangi.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Messangi. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Skycore

Skycore

skycore.com

Blip

Blip

blip.ai

Experfy

Experfy

experfy.com

Mailchain

Mailchain

mailchain.com

Quire

Quire

openquire.com

Bluedot

Bluedot

bluedot.io

Propeller

Propeller

propelleraero.com

SuperOffice

SuperOffice

superoffice.com

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Spatial.ai

Spatial.ai

spatial.ai

Markaaz

Markaaz

markaaz.com

arabot

arabot

arabot.io

Udforsk

Produkter

Download

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Vi bruger cookies til at tilvejebringe og forbedre vores websteder. Ved at bruge vores websteder samtykker du til cookies.

Privatlivspolitik