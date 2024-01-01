Alternativer - Cision
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Opdag, hvordan Meltwater hjælper PR- og marketingteams med at overvåge mediedækning på tværs af både nyheder og sociale medier og forbedre brand management.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Klassens bedste medieovervågningstjeneste til tv, radio, nyheder, podcasts og sociale medier og den mest nøjagtige mediekontaktdatabase i branchen.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (tidligere MediaMiser) er en leverandør af medieovervågnings- og analysesoftware og professionelle tjenester til PR- og marketingprofessionelle. Agility PR Solutions bruger proprietær teknologi til at overvåge, aggregere, analysere og dele indhold fra mere end 200.000 kilder på ...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find det indhold, der fungerer bedst. Samarbejd med de influencers, der betyder noget. Brug vores indholdsindsigt til at generere ideer, skabe højtydende indhold, overvåge din præstation og identificere influencers. BuzzSumo driver strategierne fra mere end 500.000 marketingfolk med indholdsmarked...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream er webbaseret software, der hjælper verdens bedste marketingfolk med at promovere deres produkter, tjenester og indhold for at opbygge links, buzz og brands.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly er storytelling-platformen, der hjælper organisationer med at udgive, distribuere og eje deres historier med det mål at skabe fans.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Brug Muck Rack til at finde journalister, få presse for din historie, overvåge nyhederne og rapportere om virkningen af din PR. Journalister kan bygge porteføljer og accelerere deres karriere.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Den førende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjælper brands med at øge deres synlighed, opbygge tillid og øge salget ved at forbinde kontrollerede mikro-influencers og forbrugere i stor skala. Mærker udnytter vores kuraterede fællesskab til at oprette opslag på sociale medier og e-handelsanmeld...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ vil transformere dine medierelationer. På ét sted kan du bygge medielister, distribuere pressemeddelelser, pitche din historie og læse pressemeddelelser. Det gør deling af dine nyheder øjeblikkeligt og problemfrit.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Indsaml og rapporter automatisk mediedækning. PeakMetrics udtrækker indsigt og skaber handlingsrettede data fra millioner af ustrukturerede, tværkanals mediedatasæt i realtid.
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud leverer verdens mest omfattende end-to-end begivenhedsteknologi og relaterede tjenester til at drive oprettelsen og styringen af begivenheder. Administrer hele livscyklussen af dine begivenheder, uanset placering, format, størrelse eller længde - fra enkeltsessioner til alti...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger by Sprout Social har revolutioneret markedsføringsindustrien for sociale medier for nogle af nutidens største brands og bureauer, herunder Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline og Dolce & Gabbana. Den datadrevne social intelligence-platform gi...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Find influencers på få sekunder. Øjeblikkelig adgang til Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok og Twitch influencers efter placering og kategori. Analyser deres publikum og kontakt dem.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Styrk dine PR-kampagner med PressRush Mediekontaktdatabase, medielister og journalistsøgning efter public relations
Postaga
postaga.com
Generer flere kundeemner, opbyg relationer og få backlinks med en effektiv, nem, kold e-mail- og salgsopsøgende platform.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Opdag virkningen af online PR! Overvåg, hvad der bliver sagt om dit brand, skab din historie, identificer og engager dit publikum og analyser resultaterne.