Reference - Mest populære apps - Sydafrika
Indsend ny app
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Petal Cite
petal.org
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Internet Archive
archive.org
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
R Pubsure
pubsure.researcher.life
Quran.com
quran.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Google Books
google.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Bible Memory
biblememory.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Geni
geni.com
Petal Connect
petal.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Consensus
consensus.app
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
Study Gateway
faithgateway.com
R Upskill
upskill.researcher.life
Use The Keyboard
usethekeyboard.com
Bible.org
bible.org
FP Notebook
fpnotebook.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Explainpaper
explainpaper.com
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
PCGamingWiki
pcgamingwiki.com
Sabbath School
sabbath-school.adventech.io
MDPI
mdpi.com
R Concept
covid19.researcher.life
BMC
biomedcentral.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Presearch
presearch.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
MyHeritage
myheritage.com
FamilySearch
familysearch.org
ScienceDirect
sciencedirect.com
Libretexts
libretexts.org