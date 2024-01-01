Reference - Mest populære apps - Sverige

Kategorier

Google Translate

translate.google.com

BrowZine

browzine.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Readwise

readwise.io

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Consensus

consensus.app

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Internet Archive

archive.org

Google Books

google.com

Ancestry

ancestry.com

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Reverso

reverso.net

Glosbe

glosbe.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

JSTOR

jstor.org

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

HowToPronounce

howtopronounce.com

Libretexts

libretexts.org

Cốc Cốc Tìm Kiếm

coccoc.com

Kiwix

kiwix.org

Booknotes

getbooknotes.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Mendeley

mendeley.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Presearch

presearch.com

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Sefaria

sefaria.org

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Reader Mode

readermode.io

