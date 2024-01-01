Kategorier

Reference - Mest populære apps - SAR Hongkong

Indsend ny app


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

网易有道词典

网易有道词典

youdao.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

SpanishDict

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

ProQuest

ProQuest

proquest.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

Etymonline

Etymonline

etymonline.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

Wiley Online Library

Wiley Online Library

onlinelibrary.wiley.com

BrowZine

BrowZine

browzine.com

Petal Cite

Petal Cite

petal.org

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

readermode.io

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Udforsk

Produkter

Download

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Vi bruger cookies til at tilvejebringe og forbedre vores websteder. Ved at bruge vores websteder samtykker du til cookies.

Privatlivspolitik