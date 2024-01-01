Bøger og reference - Mest populære apps - Sverige
Indsend ny app
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Storytel
storytel.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
BrowZine
browzine.com
Wattpad
wattpad.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
BookBeat
bookbeat.fi
Readwise
readwise.io
Google Play Books
google.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Scribd
scribd.com
Libby
libbyapp.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
BookFusion
bookfusion.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Glosbe
glosbe.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Rakuten Kobo
kobo.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Google Books
google.com
Tapas
tapas.io
audioteka
audioteka.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Quotev
quotev.com
JSTOR
jstor.org
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Wikiwand
wikiwand.com
Wikibooks
wikibooks.org
微信读书
weread.qq.com
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Kiwix
kiwix.org
Azuki
azuki.co
Booknotes
getbooknotes.com
HowToPronounce
howtopronounce.com
VIZ
viz.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Flow
flowoss.com
Readmoo
readmoo.com