Alternativer - Barcode.so
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner er den hurtigste og mest brugervenlige webapplikation.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly er en URL-forkortelsestjeneste og en linkadministrationsplatform. Firmaet Bitly, Inc., blev etableret i 2008. Det er privatejet og har base i New York City. Bitly forkorter 600 millioner links om måneden til brug i sociale netværk, SMS og e-mail. Bitly tjener penge ved at opkræve betaling for ...
QR.io
qr.io
Generer fuldt tilpassede QR-koder med farve og form, logo og hold styr på, hvor mange personer der scanner dine QR-koder, hvorfra og på hvilken dato.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link Management. Leverer samarbejde, compliance og kreativitet til globale teams for at forbedre ethvert engagement, beskytte dine data og skabe tillid ved hvert klik.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode er den #1 QR-kodeproducent. Logo, farve og design, understøttet af privatliv og data, alt inkluderet gratis. Download printfiler i høj kvalitet i dag.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io er den bedste måde at bygge, dele og synkronisere dine UTM'er med dit team. Stop med at bruge rodede regneark og få gode kampagnedata i dine analyser.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
Online generator af unikke og kunstneriske QR-koder Gør dine QR-koder til et AI-mesterværk Transformer dit brandmarkedsføring
QRfy
qrfy.com
Opret dine egne QR-koder og boost din virksomhed eller idé. Generer, administrer og spor nemt dine QR-koder statistisk.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink er en platform, der tilbyder en samling af værktøjer, der giver digitale marketingfolk mulighed for at få mest muligt ud af deres arbejde. Denne platform tilbyder forskellige typer digitale marketingværktøjer, der rent faktisk virker. Med denne digitale marketingsoftware kan du få adgang...
Delivr
delivr.com
Siden 2008, den pålidelige, privatlivsførste dynamiske QR Code Generator til forbundet emballage, smarte etiketter, print- og broadcast-medier og DOOH-reklamer. Dynamiske QR-koder med superkræfter og næsten ubegrænsede muligheder. Alt hvad du behøver for at oprette, administrere og spore dynamiske Q...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen er det kontaktløse digitale aktiveringslag til internettet. Openscreen gør det muligt at skabe interaktive, QR-kodebaserede applikationer via omfattende API'er, SDK'er og løsninger på tværs af Supply Chain, Commerce og Customer Engagement. Openscreen giver virksomheder mulighed for at mød...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Bedste QR-kodegenerator 🔥. Opret QR-koder med brugerdefineret design og logo til links, PDF-filer, vCard og mere. ⚡ Få dine gratis QR-koder nu!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Opret brandede QR-koder og øg mærkebevidstheden med ElkQR. Spor kampagneeffektivitet og få indsigt med detaljerede analyser.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR-koder er overalt, og med Autonix er de ekstremt værdifulde. Autonix er målrettet mod bureauer, markedspladser, detailhandel, sundhedsvæsen, regering og mere, og er en robust QR-kodesporingsløsning, der henvender sig til store og små organisationer.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Dynamiske QR-koder til dit brand Opret, spor og administrer dynamiske QR-koder til dit brand