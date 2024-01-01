Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til AbsolutChat på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
AbsolutChat is a no-code chatbot platform that allows businesses to create chatbots for various social channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.
It is an all-in-one conversational platform that helps businesses acquire, engage, and support customers 24/7 on any channel.
* Automate responses for frequently asked customer questions.
* Multi-channel engagement - create chatbots for any social channel and make them live in under an hour.
* Centralized inbox and live chat transfer - get a single view of all customer conversations across channels.
* Intuitive drag-and-drop flow builder to build intelligent conversations.
* Open API and integrations to work with other tools.
Why Build a WhatsApp Chatbot?
* 8 out of 10 customers prefer messaging over phone calls.
* Allows you to give customers the option to start a WhatsApp conversation on the spot.
* Increases customer outreach and provides 24/7, 365 days support.
* Reduces operational costs and delivers faster responses.
Overall, AbsolutChat seems to be a comprehensive conversational platform that enables businesses to quickly set up and manage chatbots across multiple channels, with a focus on WhatsApp as a key messaging platform.
