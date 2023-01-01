Online Dating Services
Online dating, also known as Internet dating, Virtual dating, or Mobile app dating, is a relatively recent method used by people with a goal of searching for and interacting with potential romantic or sexual partners, via the internet.
Game Streaming Services
Do you want to play popular video games, but don't own a console or gaming PC? These top services let you access remote hardware to play games on almost any device you already own.
Developed by Baidu (百度)
Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence.
Developed by Adobe Inc.
Adobe Inc., originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, is an American multinational computer software company.
Developed by Alibaba (阿里巴巴)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba, is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology.
Developed by Tencent (腾讯)
Tencent Holdings Ltd. is a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate and holding company headquartered in Shenzhen.
Developed by VNG
VNG Corporation is a Vietnamese technology company, founded in 2004, specializing in digital content and online entertainment, social networking, and e-commerce. It focuses on four main businesses, including online games, platforms, digital payments and cloud services.
Developed by Google
Google LLC is an American multinational technology company focusing on search engine technology, online advertising, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics.
Developed by Meta
Meta Platforms, Inc., doing business as Meta and formerly named Facebook, Inc., and TheFacebook, Inc., is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.
Developed by Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology corporation producing computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.
Developed by Amazon
Amazon.com, Inc. is an American multinational technology company focusing on e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.
Developed by Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, United States.
Developed by Zoho
Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational technology company that makes computer software and web-based business tools. It is best known for the online office suite offering Zoho Office Suite.
Developed by Jio
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, doing business as Jio, is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It operates a national LTE network with coverage across all 22 telecom circles.
Developed by Naver (네이버)
The Naver Corporation is a South Korean internet conglomerate headquartered in Seongnam that operates the search engine Naver. Naver established itself as an early pioneer in the use of user-generated content through the creation of the online Q&A platform Knowledge iN.
Developed by Yahoo
Yahoo! Inc. is an American multinational technology company that focuses on media and online business.
Developed by Yandex
Yandex LLC (Russian: Яндекс) is a Russian multinational technology company providing Internet-related products and services, including an Internet search engine, information services, e-commerce, transportation, maps and navigation, mobile applications, and online advertising.
Developed by Rakuten (樂天)
Rakuten Group, Inc. is a Japanese technology conglomerate based in Tokyo.
Developed by Disroot.org
Disroot is a platform providing online services based on principles of freedom, privacy, federation and decentralization.
Developed by Yahoo! JAPAN
Yahoo! Japan Corporation is a Japanese internet company originally formed as a joint venture between the American internet company Yahoo! and the Japanese company SoftBank.
Developed by DMM.com
DMM.com LLC is a Japan-based electronic commerce and Internet company with a diversified group of businesses that includes online shopping, eikaiwa, and video on demand service.
Developed by Goo
Goo is an Internet search engine and web portal based in Japan, which is used to crawl and index primarily Japanese language websites. Goo is operated by the Japanese NTT Resonant, a subsidiary of NTT Communications.