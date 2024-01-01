Whydonate

Whydonate

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: whydonate.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Whydonate على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Whydonate is the best personal crowdfunding site & global fundraising platform that connects good causes with donors all over the world. It is the best peer to peer fundraising platform for nonprofits, individuals causes, schools, startups, NGO’s, charities and community groups to collect donations. Whydonate charges 0% platform costs and no subscription costs. Online Fundraising features: 1. Global Fundraising 2. Custom Branding 3. Recurring Donations 4. Peer to peer fundraising Whydonate's Products: 1. Online fundraising platform 2. Donation button plugin for WordPress 3. Collectin Digital Collection Box In addition to your own network, reach 300,000+ donors and 1,000,000+ visitors a month on Whydonate, so let's start.

الموقع الإلكتروني: whydonate.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Whydonate. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

CauseVox

CauseVox

causevox.com

Give Lively

Give Lively

givelively.org

Txt2Give

Txt2Give

txt2give.co

Swell Fundraising

Swell Fundraising

swellfundraising.com

Ggiv

Ggiv

qgiv.com

RallyUp

RallyUp

rallyup.com

Handbid

Handbid

handbid.com

Ketto

Ketto

ketto.org

Crowdfunder UK

Crowdfunder UK

crowdfunder.co.uk

OneCause

OneCause

onecause.com

Fundly

Fundly

fundly.com

Givelify

Givelify

givelify.com

استكشاف

المنتجات

تنزيل

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

إننا نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط لتوفير مواقعنا الإلكترونية وتحسينها. يشير استخدامك لمواقعنا إلى موافقتك على ملفات تعريف الارتباط.

سياسة الخصوصية