بدائل - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
انتقل إلى المكاني لعرض عدد لا يحصى من معارض Metaverse والمساحات والأحداث. تجربة Metaverse في كف يدك. بإمكانك المشاركة من أي مكان! استكشف الإبداعات المتقنة للفنانين ورجال الأعمال. التقِ بالخبراء والأصدقاء وتواصل مع المجتمع المكاني من جميع أنحاء العالم لحضور الفعاليات الثقافية. قم بإنشاء صورة رمزية ...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: إحداث ثورة في المستقبل مع XR Solutions نظرة عامة على الشركة يقع SynergyXR في مدينة آرهوس النابضة بالحياة بالدنمارك، ويعتبر منارة للابتكار في مشهد الواقع الممتد (XR). لقد ولدنا من فهم عميق لقطاعي التصنيع والطاقة، وتطورنا لنصبح قوة هائلة، متخصصة في جلب أدوات الواقع المعزز والافتراضي إلى طلي...
Virbela
virbela.com
تقوم Virbela ببناء عوالم افتراضية جذابة للعمل عن بعد والتعلم وتنظيم الأحداث. تأسست شركة Virbela في عام 2012 على يد فريق من علماء النفس السلوكي، وتتمثل مهمتها في مساعدة المنظمات والأشخاص على تحقيق النجاح في المستقبل البعيد أولاً. بفضل المساحات ثلاثية الأبعاد الغامرة التي تتميز بأنها اجتماعية وتعاونية...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom هو التطور التالي في التعاون والمشاركة الرقميين - بيئة ثلاثية الأبعاد قابلة للتخصيص بالكامل ومصممة لجميع متطلباتك الافتراضية. إن عالم العمل الجديد ليس جحيم مؤتمرات الفيديو ثنائية الأبعاد الذي كنت محاصراً فيه. إنه تجربة رقمية غامرة تعمل على تمكين الاتصال والتعاون والتواصل. "البعيد" لا يعني ب...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi هو منتج واقع افتراضي غامر لصناعة AEC يتيح تجربة التصميمات من برامج النمذجة ثلاثية الأبعاد وبرامج الهندسة المعمارية بشكل تعاوني في الوقت الفعلي.