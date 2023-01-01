WebCatalog

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: userevidence.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من UserEvidence على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Using surveys and third-party reviews, UserEvidence continually captures feedback throughout the customer journey and creates a customer story library that proves the value of your product. Game-changing B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to create authentic customer stories at scale.

الموقع الإلكتروني: userevidence.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ UserEvidence. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Sybill

Sybill

sybill.ai

Convictional

Convictional

convictional.com

Confirmit

Confirmit

confirmit.com

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

GoodSeeker

GoodSeeker

goodseeker.com

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Automata

Automata

byautomata.io

ProdCamp

ProdCamp

prodcamp.com

Proof Pulse

Proof Pulse

useproof.com

DreamPress

DreamPress

dreampress.ai

ComputerWeekly

ComputerWeekly

computerweekly.com

MonetizeNow

MonetizeNow

monetizenow.io

المنتج

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.