بدائل - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
تتبع وتحليلات للمكالمات الهاتفية ونماذج الويب. قم بتحسين التسويق الخاص بك وزيادة عائد الاستثمار على الحملات الإعلانية الخاصة بالدفع لكل نقرة (PPC) وتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) والحملات الإعلانية غير المتصلة بالإنترنت.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (، الاسم القانوني Vonage Holdings Corp.) هو مزود اتصالات سحابية تجاري أمريكي مملوك للقطاع العام. يقع المقر الرئيسي للشركة في بلدة هولمديل بولاية نيوجيرسي، وقد تأسست الشركة في عام 2001 كمزود لخدمات الاتصالات السكنية القائمة على بروتوكول نقل الصوت عبر الإنترنت (VoIP). اعتبارًا من عام 2020، أعل...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
أذكى نظام هاتف سحابي ومتصل بالطاقة. smrtPhone عبارة عن منصة اتصالات شاملة للشركات التي تعتمد على المبيعات. الصوت والرسائل النصية والاتصال المباشر وإدارة العملاء المتوقعين - تتم مزامنة كل ذلك بسهولة مع نظام إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) الخاص بك.
Ringover
ringover.com
قم بإعداد منصة اتصال قوية مدمجة مع نظام إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) الخاص بك، ويمكن الوصول إليها على أجهزة الكمبيوتر والهواتف الذكية واحصل على أرقام في جميع أنحاء العالم.
CallFire
callfire.com
قم بتنمية أعمالك باستخدام أرقام الهواتف الافتراضية، ونظام الرد الصوتي التفاعلي (IVR)، والبث الصوتي، وخدمات الرسائل النصية الجماعية، والاتصال المباشر. جرب CallFire مجانًا!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
إثبات عائد الاستثمار. زيادة التحويلات. دفع الإيرادات. قم بتتبع وإسناد كل عميل محتمل عبر الإنترنت وغير متصل إلى الحملة التي تقوده بالضبط.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa هو برنامج تتبع على مستوى المؤسسات للأداء والتسويق التابع والشركاء. تعد Phonexa Suite هي التكنولوجيا الأساسية التي تنفذ خلال دورة حياة العميل المحتمل والاتصال، مما يساعد فرق تسويق الأداء على تحقيق عائد الاستثمار للعلامات التجارية عبر القنوات التابعة والشركاء والقنوات المدفوعة. تعطي Phonexa ال...
Marchex
marchex.com
شركة Marchex, Inc. هي شركة عامة مقرها في سياتل، تأسست في عام 2003، ويعمل بها أكثر من 300 موظف. Marchex هي شركة متخصصة في تحليلات المكالمات والمحادثات بين الشركات. وهي متخصصة في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي لتحليل بيانات المحادثة بين الشركات والعملاء. توفر Marchex للشركات "رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
تم تصميم برنامج قياس المكالمات الخاص بـ Telmetrics (منصة تحليلات المكالمات) وفقًا لمعايير IEEE وRFC ويتميز بمراكز بيانات متعددة مبنية على توفر على مستوى Telco وبنية متسامحة مع الأخطاء مدعومة بعمليات التعافي من الكوارث المؤتمتة بالكامل.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
إن Ruler Analytics عبارة عن نظام أساسي لقياس التسويق وإسناده يربط بيانات التسويق والمبيعات والإيرادات والعملاء المنعزلة بما يلي: - توفير عرض مسار كامل لرحلة العميل الخاصة بك - إسناد الإيرادات بدقة على مستوى القناة والحملة والمحتوى والكلمات الرئيسية - إنشاء اللمس المتعدد تقارير الإحالة باستخدام 6 نما...
Shape Software
setshape.com
إن Shape عبارة عن برنامج أتمتة للمبيعات والتسويق مصمم خصيصًا لهذا الغرض ويأتي مزودًا بميزات مصممة مسبقًا يمكن تهيئتها لأي عمل تجاري. تعمل الواجهة سهلة الاستخدام على تمكين فرقك ودمج جميع جوانب عملك في منصة واحدة تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي. توفر Shape Software مساحة تعاونية لفرقك للبقاء متسقة وفعالة في كل...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
تتبع الرصاص لوكالات التسويق والعملاء برنامج التتبع وإعداد التقارير الرائد الوحيد الذي يثق به كبار المتخصصين في خدمات الدفع لكل نقرة (PPC) وتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) لزيادة القيمة للعملاء.
Cordless
cordless.io
فتح المحتوى الصوتي الخاص بك. الاتصالات الهاتفية الحديثة لفرق دعم العملاء. سد الفجوة بين الصوت والنص.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource هي الشركة الرائدة في مجال تتبع المكالمات وإدارة العملاء المحتملين وحلول تحليل الأعمال. قم بزيادة أموالك التسويقية إلى الحد الأقصى واحصل على نتائج محسوبة.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
يمكن لتقارير PBXDom السحابية إنشاء تقارير مفصلة عن نشاط هاتفك أو مركز الاتصال الخاص بك بسهولة من أي مكان في العالم؛ ليست هناك حاجة لشراء أي برامج إضافية. يمكنك تحقيق ذلك عن طريق تثبيت أداة تجميع PBXDom وتوصيل PBX أو مركز الاتصال الخاص بك بالكمبيوتر الذي قمت بتثبيت هذا البرنامج عليه؛ هذا كل ما في الا...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza هي أول منصة لتتبع مكالمات المؤسسات وتحسينها. لتلبية الطلب المتزايد على المعلومات من التفاعلات الهاتفية، فإننا نجمع بين تتبع المكالمات التقليدية والتحليل القوي للمكالمات الهاتفية. تستخدم Convirza تقنية التعرف على الكلام والخوارزميات المتطورة لقياس جودة العملاء المحتملين وقياس التحويلات واتخا...
DCDial
dcdial.com
يساعد حل مركز الاتصال السحابي الخاص بنا الشركات على الوصول إلى ملايين العملاء عبر الرسائل النصية والصوتية التفاعلية. يتميز حلنا القابل للتخصيص بدرجة كبيرة بواجهة بديهية وسهلة الاستخدام تتيح لعملائنا تصميم ونشر استراتيجيات اتصال متطورة بسرعة وبسهولة نسبية. نحن نساعد عملائنا على تعزيز الإنتاجية وتعزيز...
Salesken
salesken.ai
يوفر لك Salesken إمكانية رؤية أداء مندوبي المبيعات لديك على المكالمات، على حدة، حتى تتمكن من تحسين مشاركة العملاء وإبرام المزيد من الصفقات.
Ringba
ringba.com
تتبع المكالمات والإسناد وإعداد التقارير والتحليلات للمسوقين والوكالات الرقمية ومراكز الاتصال والدفع لكل مكالمة وشبكات الأداء.
Invoca
invoca.com
قم بتسجيل الدخول للوصول إلى منصة الدفع لكل مكالمة الخاصة بشركة Invoca. ينشئ المعلنون حملات تعتمد على الاتصال ويكسب الناشرون المزيد من العمولات مقابل زيادة المكالمات.