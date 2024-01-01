Retail IoT Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon هو مشغل شبكة لاسلكية أمريكي كان يعمل سابقًا كقسم منفصل لشركة Verizon Communications تحت اسم Verizon Wireless.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتكنولوجيا البيع بالتجزئة مصممة لدعم المتاجر والعلامات التجارية. توفر المنصة مجموعة من التطبيقات الأساسية والإرشادية لمساعدة الشركات على أتمتة وتبسيط الجوانب المختلفة لعملياتها. تشمل التطبيقات الأساسية التي تقدمها Kabob ما يلي: * شاشات العرض - حل لإدارة اللافت...
Zippin
getzippin.com
قامت Zippin بتطوير الجيل التالي من تقنية الدفع بدون دفع مما يتيح لتجار التجزئة نشر التسوق بدون احتكاك بسرعة في متاجرهم. يستخدم نهج Zippin الذي ينتظر الحصول على براءة اختراع الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي وتكنولوجيا دمج أجهزة الاستشعار لإنشاء أفضل تجربة للمستهلك: التخلص من طوابير الخروج والماسحات ال...