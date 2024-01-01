Retail Assortment Planning Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Syte
syte.ai
ينقطها. تسوقها. قم بتعزيز أداء التجارة الإلكترونية من خلال تجربة البحث المرئي التي تربط المتسوقين بالمنتجات التي يحبونها.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai هي واحدة من أولى منصات الذكاء الاصطناعي للأغراض العامة في العالم والتي تمكن المؤسسات الكبيرة حول العالم من بناء مجموعة واسعة من التطبيقات التي تدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر سير العمل والوظائف. يقدم Vue.ai قيمة على عكس أي حل نقطي آخر يجمع بيانات الصور والفيديو والنص من جميع أنحاء المؤسسة، ويفك تشف...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
تعتبر MakerSights مساحة العمل الوحيدة لإدارة التشكيلة، حيث تعمل على تمكين العلامات التجارية للبيع بالتجزئة من اتباع نهج مهووس بالمستهلك تجاه استراتيجية المنتج وتمكينها من إنشاء المزيد من المنتجات التي يحبها الناس - والقليل مما لا يحبونه. تعمل مساحة عمل MakerSights على توحيد فرق متعددة الوظائف، بدءًا...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio عبارة عن منصة تجارية قائمة على السحابة تعمل على أتمتة سير العمل المهم، وتوفر رؤى في الوقت الفعلي، وتتيح التعاون عن بعد. نحن نمكن تجار التجزئة من توفير الوقت واتخاذ قرارات تسويقية أسرع تعتمد على البيانات والتي تؤدي إلى تحسين المخزون وزيادة الربحية ونمو الإيرادات. تتضمن منصة التجارة Toolio أربع...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak هي إحدى شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي التي توفر النظام الأساسي والتطبيقات والخدمات لمساعدة الشركات على تسخير إمكانات الذكاء الاصطناعي لزيادة الإيرادات وزيادة الأرباح وزيادة الكفاءة. توفر منصة الذكاء الاصطناعي السحابية من Peak مجموعة واسعة من الميزات التي تمكن الفرق الفنية والتجارية من بناء ونشر وإدار...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
تعد شركة QL2 Software, LLC رائدة في سوق البيانات التنافسية، حيث توفر استخراج بيانات الويب وتحليلها للعملاء في العديد من صناعات السفر والبيع بالتجزئة. يوفر QL2 ميزة تنافسية حقيقية من خلال الحصول على البيانات عند الطلب، ومراقبة الأسعار، وتحسين التشكيلة، ومطابقة المنتجات، والرؤى القابلة للتنفيذ. تساعد ...