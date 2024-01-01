Restaurant POS Systems - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square، Inc. هي شركة خدمات مالية أمريكية ومجمع خدمات تجارية وشركة دفع عبر الهاتف المحمول ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. تقوم الشركة بتسويق منتجات مدفوعات البرامج والأجهزة وتوسعت لتشمل خدمات الأعمال الصغيرة. تأسست الشركة في عام 2009 على يد جاك دورسي وجيم ماكيلفي وأطلقت أول تطبيق وخدمة لها في عام 2...
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast هو نظام نقاط بيع وإدارة مطاعم يساعد المطاعم على تحسين العمليات وزيادة المبيعات وإنشاء تجربة أفضل للضيوف.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
توفير حلول نقاط البيع سهلة الاستخدام لتجار التجزئة وأصحاب المطاعم منذ عام 2005. انطلق بأعمالك بسرعة كبيرة مع نقطة بيع Lightspeed اليوم.
Clover
clover.com
تتيح لك أنظمة نقاط البيع ومعالجة بطاقات الائتمان الخاصة بنا قبول المدفوعات وإدارة أعمالك.
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro هو نظام متكامل لإدارة المطاعم. الخيارات المتقدمة. منصة بديهية. زيادة المبيعات وإسعاد الضيوف وتوفير الوقت والمال. يتعلم أكثر!
SpotOn
spoton.com
تم تصميم أنظمة نقاط البيع وبرامج معالجة الدفع الخاصة بـ SpotOn للعمل بالطريقة التي تعمل بها. ويتم دعمك على مدار 24/7/365 من قبل الأشخاص الذين يهتمون حقًا.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
تعمل Grubtech على تمكين المطاعم وشركات الأغذية والمشروبات من خلال حلول متكاملة، وتبسيط ومركزية كل شيء بدءًا من التعامل مع الطلبات وإعداد الطعام وحتى التسليم. يقوم منتجهم الرئيسي، gOnline، بدمج الأنظمة المجزأة وتطبيقات الطرف الثالث بسلاسة في نظام بيئي موحد لإدارة المطاعم. من خلال التعاون مع قادة التس...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
قم بالترويج لمطعمك على موقع ويب مخصص
Heartland
heartland.us
