Rebate Management Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
بالنسبة للمؤسسات التي تواجه تحديات التسعير، والتي تحتاج إلى تسريع النمو المربح بشكل موثوق، وتريد الدقة والرؤية والكفاءة في تنفيذ التسعير، فإن Pricefx هي منصة تحسين التسعير السحابي وإدارتها وCPQ التي توفر حلاً شفافًا وسريع الاستجابة لتحديد السعر الصحيح، في كل مرة. على عكس Excel أو الأدوات المحلية أو ...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
هل تريد أن تشعر بالرضا تجاه بياناتك؟ إذا كان عملك يحتاج إلى التحرك بشكل أسرع وبقدر أكبر من اليقين، فيمكن أن يساعدك Phocas. لدينا منصة متكاملة لتخطيط وتحليلات الأعمال للاستخدام على مستوى الشركة. مصدر واحد محكوم للحقيقة يتم تغذيته مباشرةً من نظام تخطيط موارد المؤسسات (ERP) والمحاسبة والأنظمة الأخرى. ي...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify عبارة عن منصة لإدارة الترويج والولاء قائمة على السحابة API أولاً للفرق الرقمية. فهو يساعد في تنمية ولاء العملاء، واكتساب عملاء جدد، وزيادة الإيرادات من خلال الحوافز المستهدفة والمكافآت السياقية. نحن نساعد الشركات من جميع الأحجام على إطلاق وتوزيع وتتبع القسائم المخصصة وبطاقات الهدايا والإح...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...