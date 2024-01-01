Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
إرسال تطبيق جديد
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer هي شركة لتطوير تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول مقرها سان فرانسيسكو، وتشتهر بتطبيق Voxer Walkie Talkie المجاني للهواتف الذكية. تم تأسيس Voxer Walkie Talkie على يد توم كاتيس ومات راني، وهو عبارة عن نظام "اضغط لتتحدث" المباشر ونظام رسائل صوتية. يتم تسليم الرسائل على Voxer مباشرة أثناء تسجيلها ثم يتم تسلي...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon هو مشغل شبكة لاسلكية أمريكي كان يعمل سابقًا كقسم منفصل لشركة Verizon Communications تحت اسم Verizon Wireless.
Zello
zello.com
حل اتصالات الأعمال الشامل، الذي يربط 150 مليون مستخدم عالمي. قم بتمكين القوى العاملة لديك بصوت فوري وقابل لإعادة التشغيل.
Yac
yac.com
الاجتماعات غير المتزامنة والرسائل الصوتية ومشاركة الشاشة للفرق.
Orion
orionlabs.io
الصوت هو مستقبل العمل في الخطوط الأمامية. تعمل منصة Orion PTT 2.0 الصوتية على تعزيز الإنتاجية وسلامة الموظفين وإشراك العملاء للقوى العاملة في الخطوط الأمامية بالمؤسسة. يقوم عملاؤنا العالميون بتحويل القوى العاملة لديهم من خلال الاتصالات الفورية الآمنة E2EE من Orion والأتمتة الصوتية وروبوتات الذكاء ال...