Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
إرسال تطبيق جديد
Salsify
salsify.com
تعمل منصة CommerceXM التابعة لشركة Salsify على تعزيز التجارب التي يطلبها المتسوقون في كل مرحلة من رحلة الشراء، في كل مكان على الرف الرقمي.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
تجارة بدون رأس فائقة السرعة للعلامات التجارية والوكالات المهووسة بالمنتجات. صمم تجارب منتجات فريدة لا تُنسى وقم ببيع منتجاتك على أي قناة، وعلى أي نطاق، وبأي طريقة تحلم بها.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks هو حل شامل لإدارة معلومات المنتج (PIM) يساعد مركزيًا في إدارة جميع معلومات وبيانات منتجك. إلى جانب إدارة بيانات المنتج، يمكن لتجار التجزئة والعلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت إدارة الأصول الرقمية بسهولة، ودمج بيانات المنتج الدقيقة بسلاسة إلى قنوات متعددة، وتحسين محتوى المنتج المتوافق مع معايير ...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps هو حل لإدارة عمليات البيع بالتجزئة. يحتاج عملاؤنا إلى حل SaaS حقيقي يمكنه التعامل مع قنوات مبيعات ومنتجات متعددة في تطبيق واحد سهل الاستخدام. تغطي حلولنا كل شيء بدءًا من الشراء وحتى إعداد التقارير، كما أنها متاحة للهواتف المحمولة بفضل تطبيق RetailOps للجوال.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
قم بتسريع نمو الإيرادات عبر الإنترنت والتوسيع بسلاسة وتحسين تجربة العملاء الخاصة بك من خلال منصة ذكية لمتجر ويب B2B/B2C وتطبيق الهاتف المحمول. تم تصميم Billtrust للتجارة الإلكترونية خصيصًا لموزعي الجملة وشركات التصنيع لتظل قادرة على المنافسة والابتكار من خلال حل متكامل وشامل. التوسع بسلاسة: قم بإدار...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce عبارة عن منصة شاملة تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي تساعد تجار الجملة والموزعين والمصنعين في مجال B2B على رقمنة مبيعاتهم الشاملة؛ بدءًا من تسجيل عملاء محتملين جدد وحتى تلقي الطلبات والمدفوعات والمزيد! يمكن للمستخدمين تلقي الطلبات في المعارض التجارية أو عبر الإنترنت أو في الميدان؛ ابحث عن فرص زياد...
Cymbio
cym.bio
تعمل Cymbio على تمكين نمو المبيعات الرقمية للعلامات التجارية من خلال أول منصة شحن وسوق شاملة في العالم. يدعم مركز الأتمتة الشامل الخاص بنا B2B جميع الأنظمة والبروتوكولات والموردين بينما يعرض العلامات التجارية بسلاسة لنظام بيئي عالمي للبيع بالتجزئة. تدعم Cymbio أكثر من 800 من تجار التجزئة والأسواق وا...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® هي الشركة الرائدة في تنسيق محتوى المنتج، حيث تمكن أكثر من 14000 شركة في أكثر من 60 دولة من تبسيط إنشاء وتوزيع محتوى مؤثر دقيق ومتسق وذو صلة في كل مكان تحدث فيه التجارة. من خلال منصتها التكنولوجية وخدماتها المتخصصة، تعمل 1WorldSync على حل تحديات محتوى المنتج التي تؤثر على الإيرادات والتي ...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer عبارة عن منصة PIM (إدارة معلومات المنتج) رائدة عالميًا تساعد الشركات على أتمتة عمليات B2B المعقدة وربط منتجاتها بأي منصة أو أداة مبيعات مؤسسية داخل المؤسسة أو خارجها عبر سلسلة التوريد بأكملها. من خلال الإعداد الفردي المصمم خصيصًا لشركتك إلى جانب الإعداد الأسرع في الصناعة (متوسط 6 أسابي...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo هي شركة تجربة المنتج (PX) والرائدة عالميًا في إدارة معلومات المنتج (PIM)؛ خلق عالم يكون فيه كل تفاعل مع المنتج بمثابة تجربة توجه المستهلكين والمهنيين إلى أفضل عملية شراء، في أي وقت وفي أي مكان. يعمل Akeneo على تمكين قادة الأعمال من خلال البرامج والتعليم ومجتمع مشارك يركز جميعه على ممارسة إدار...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM هو برنامج رائد لإدارة معلومات المنتج للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة في جميع أنحاء العالم نظرًا لواجهته سهلة الاستخدام ونقطة السعر المنخفضة ونهج القفازات البيضاء في الإعداد ودعم العملاء. تساعد Plytix PIM الشركات على تبسيط عمليات إدارة معلومات المنتج الخاصة بها من خلال توفير مصدر مركزي للحقيقة ي...
Informatica
informatica.com
إنفورماتيكا (رمزها في بورصة نيويورك: INFA)، الشركة الرائدة في مجال إدارة البيانات السحابية للمؤسسات، تعمل على إضفاء الحيوية على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي من خلال تمكين الشركات من تحقيق القوة التحويلية لأصولها الأكثر أهمية. لقد أنشأنا فئة جديدة من البرامج، وهي Informatica Intelligent Data Management...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
محبوب من قبل المطورين والوكالات والمؤسسات: إن Pimcore Platform™ عبارة عن منصة متقدمة مفتوحة المصدر موثوق بها من قبل أكثر من 110.000 شركة حول العالم. تقدم أحدث الحلول لإدارة الأصول الرقمية (DAM)، وإدارة معلومات المنتج (PIM)، وإدارة البيانات الرئيسية (MDM)، وإدارة الخبرة الرقمية (DXP/CMS)، والنشر متعد...