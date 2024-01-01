Payment Processing Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Payment processing software enables businesses to handle various types of business-to-business (B2B) payments efficiently. Companies utilize this software to manage incoming payments from business customers and outgoing payments to suppliers. Any business that accepts non-cash payments can benefit from using payment processing software. It is primarily used by accounting teams to ensure timely payments and minimize errors. This software integrates with payment gateways, accounting systems, and accounts payable (AP) automation software. Additionally, payment processing software is often paired with e-commerce platforms and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. هي شركة أمريكية تدير نظامًا عالميًا للمدفوعات عبر الإنترنت يدعم تحويلات الأموال عبر الإنترنت ويعمل كبديل إلكتروني للطرق الورقية التقليدية مثل الشيكات والحوالات المالية. تعمل الشركة كمعالج دفع للبائعين عبر الإنترنت ومواقع المزادات والعديد من المستخدمين التجاريين الآخرين، حيث تفر...
Venmo
venmo.com
يدفع. الحصول على أموال. محل. يشارك. Venmo هي محفظة رقمية تجعل الأموال أسهل للجميع بدءًا من الطلاب وحتى الشركات الصغيرة. يستخدم أكثر من 60 مليون شخص تطبيق Venmo للحصول على مدفوعات اجتماعية سريعة وآمنة.
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer هي شركة خدمات مالية أمريكية توفر تحويل الأموال عبر الإنترنت وخدمات الدفع الرقمية وتوفر للعملاء رأس المال العامل.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe هي شركة أمريكية للخدمات المالية والبرمجيات كخدمة (SaaS) ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا، الولايات المتحدة. تقدم الشركة في المقام الأول برامج معالجة الدفع وواجهات برمجة التطبيقات (APIs) لمواقع التجارة الإلكترونية وتطبيقات الهاتف المحمول.
Square
squareup.com
Square، Inc. هي شركة خدمات مالية أمريكية ومجمع خدمات تجارية وشركة دفع عبر الهاتف المحمول ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. تقوم الشركة بتسويق منتجات مدفوعات البرامج والأجهزة وتوسعت لتشمل خدمات الأعمال الصغيرة. تأسست الشركة في عام 2009 على يد جاك دورسي وجيم ماكيلفي وأطلقت أول تطبيق وخدمة لها في عام 2...
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks هو برنامج محاسبة تديره شركة 2ndSite Inc. بشكل أساسي للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة. إنه برنامج قائم على الويب كنموذج خدمة (SaaS)، ويمكن الوصول إليه من خلال جهاز سطح المكتب أو الجهاز المحمول. تأسست الشركة في عام 2003 ويقع مقرها في تورونتو، كندا.
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
تم التصويت عليه كأفضل برنامج لإدارة العملاء للشركات الصغيرة. قم بتأمين العملاء بشكل أسرع باستخدام أداة إدارة المشروعات والفواتير والمدفوعات الشاملة لدينا. نسخة تجريبية مجانية لمدة 7 أيام.
Karbon
karbonhq.com
كيف تدير شركة المحاسبة الخاصة بك. العمل والعملاء والتخطيط والتواصل في مكان واحد. سواء كان فريقك في المكتب أو عن بعد، فأنت مع Karbon.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.
Airwallex
airwallex.com
امنح أعمالك القدرة على إجراء دفعات دولية سريعة وسهلة ومنخفضة الرسوم بعملات متعددة. سجل و اشترك للحصول على حساب مجاني اليوم.
Melio
meliopayments.com
ادفع واحصل على الفواتير بسرعة وبساطة ودون أي تكاليف عادية. قم بزيادة التدفق النقدي وتقليل المتاعب مع Melio Payments.
Thryv
thryv.com
يمكنك إدارة العملاء في أي وقت وفي أي مكان وعلى أي جهاز باستخدام برامج الأعمال الصغيرة من Thryv: إدارة علاقات العملاء والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية والبريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية والمزيد.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
لوحة تحكم GoCardless هي المكان الذي يمكنك من خلاله إدارة العملاء وإعداد الخطط وتلقي مدفوعات الخصم المباشر.
Clover
clover.com
تتيح لك أنظمة نقاط البيع ومعالجة بطاقات الائتمان الخاصة بنا قبول المدفوعات وإدارة أعمالك.
Mollie
mollie.com
ابدأ في تنمية أعمالك باستخدام Mollie Payments: ✓ قبول المدفوعات خلال 15 دقيقة ✓ التسعير الصادق ✓ جميع طرق الدفع الرائدة. احصل على أموالك الآن »
Paystack
paystack.com
المدفوعات الحديثة عبر الإنترنت وخارجها لأفريقيا. يساعد Paystack الشركات في أفريقيا على الحصول على أموال من أي شخص في أي مكان في العالم.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay هو مزود خدمة دفع عبر الإنترنت مقره في الولايات المتحدة ويوفر حل دفع متكامل وقابل للتخصيص من خلال واجهات برمجة التطبيقات (APIs) الخاصة به إلى منصات الأعمال مثل مواقع التمويل الجماعي والأسواق وشركات برمجيات الأعمال الصغيرة. وهو يوفر للشركاء الحماية من الاحتيال والمخاطر.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
قم بتعزيز علامتك التجارية باستخدام منصة التسويق رقم 1 للشركات الصغيرة.
Fiskl
fiskl.com
فواتير الهاتف المحمول (وأكثر من ذلك بكثير) لأي شركة صغيرة. إدارة الشؤون المالية اليومية لعملك مثل المحترفين! حساب مجاني متاح.
Veem
veem.com
Veem هي منصة دفع عالمية عبر الإنترنت مقرها سان فرانسيسكو، تأسست في عام 2014 على يد مروان فورزلي وألدو كاراسكوسو. كانت تُعرف سابقًا باسم Align Commerce، ثم غيرت اسمها إلى Veem في 8 مارس 2017. تقدم الشركة خدماتها إلى 100 دولة و70 عملة بما في ذلك الدولار الأمريكي والدولار الكندي والجنيه الإسترليني والي...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
يساعد موقع Checkout.com أعمالك على تقديم المزيد من طرق الدفع والعملات لمزيد من العملاء. بطاقة الائتمان وبوابة الدفع البديلة الأفضل في فئتها.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap هو حل للدفع عبر الإنترنت لشركات التجارة الإلكترونية، وB2B، وSaaS، وهو متخصص في معالجة الدفع العالمية وحلول بوابة الدفع للشركات عبر الإنترنت.
Sertifi
sertifi.net
تقدم Sertifi الطريقة الأسرع والأكثر أمانًا لإغلاق الأعمال، بدءًا من التوقيعات الإلكترونية الملزمة قانونًا وحتى التقاط الدفع الآمن عبر الإنترنت والتقاط آمن لترخيص بطاقة الائتمان عبر الإنترنت. تثق آلاف الشركات حول العالم في Sertifi لإتمام أعمالها بشكل أسرع، وتحديد الإيرادات بسرعة، وتعزيز الأمان والامت...
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong هي شركة رائدة في مجال التكنولوجيا المالية تعمل على ابتكار مساحة خدمات الدفع لبائعي التجارة الإلكترونية عبر الحدود حول العالم. ومن خلال الاستفادة من بصمتنا العالمية، تتمثل مهمتنا في تمكين عملائنا من البيع في أي مكان في جميع أنحاء العالم. نحن ملتزمون بتقديم أفضل الخدمات لعملائنا ومساعدتهم على...
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge عبارة عن مجموعة من أدوات تحصيل المدفوعات التي تعمل مباشرة داخل الأنظمة التي يستخدمها عملك بالفعل.
Introwise
introwise.com
جدولة سهلة لك ولعملائك. وقتك ثمين جدًا، استخدمه لتوسيع عملك. سوف نتأكد من أن الأمور اليومية تسير بسلاسة. نحن نطلق العنان لطاقاتك الإبداعية حتى تتمكن من التفكير في الصورة الكبيرة: الحصول على أموال مقابل القيام بما تحب. الآن لديك أخيرًا الوقت للتعمق في جميع المشاريع التي كنت تؤجلها: استبيانات ما بعد...
Cushion
cushion.ai
ادفع فواتيرك في الوقت المحدد وتجنب رسوم السحب على المكشوف. الدفع التلقائي دون السحب على المكشوف.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
يمنح Clickatell المستهلكين القدرة على إدارة حياتهم اليومية والتعامل مع الشركات عبر الدردشة.
VersaPay
versapay.com
قم بزيادة الأتمتة والمركزية والرؤية لعملية الواقع المعزز الخاصة بك مع تزويد العملاء بتجربة رائدة في الصناعة
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
يعد Service Fusion برنامجًا بسيطًا وقويًا لإدارة الخدمة الميدانية، ويقدم مجموعة متنوعة من الميزات مثل إدارة العملاء، والفواتير والمدفوعات، وإدارة المخزون، وتتبع الوقت، وإعداد التقارير. البرنامج متاح على تطبيقات سطح المكتب والهاتف المحمول لربط موظفي المكاتب والفنيين والعملاء.
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
تخدم PingPong البائعين الصينيين عبر الحدود. توفر PingPong للبائعين الصينيين عبر الحدود خدمات تحصيل عبر الحدود أسرع وأكثر ملاءمة وأكثر أمانًا، مع التركيز على الاحتياجات الشاملة للتجار عبر الحدود والشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم المتوجهة إلى الخارج، أنشأت PingPong حاليًا عمليات تحصيل عبر الحدود، وأسو...
Wallester
business.wallester.com
ابدأ بإصدار بطاقات عمل افتراضية أو فعلية مجانية، وقم بإدارة إنفاق الشركة في مكان واحد. سجل الآن واحصل على حساب VISA IBAN خلال يوم واحد مجانًا!
Adyen
adyen.com
المدفوعات والبيانات والإدارة المالية الشاملة في حل واحد. تعرف على منصة التكنولوجيا المالية التي تساعدك على تحقيق طموحاتك بشكل أسرع.
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin عبارة عن منصة شاملة للعمليات المالية تجمع بين شبكة من المؤسسات المالية العالمية التي تتمتع بإمكانية الوصول إلى أكثر من 220 عملة لتبسيط المدفوعات عبر الحدود وتقديم حلول خزانة موحدة. نحن نقدم للشركات العالمية منصة واحدة للعمليات المالية العالمية، والوصول إلى مؤسسات مالية متعددة وتسريع المدفوعات...
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition عبارة عن منصة شاملة للخدمات المهنية التي تمكن الشركات من الحصول على أموال بشكل أسرع وتشغيلها بشكل أكثر ذكاءً. يقوم Ignition بأتمتة وتحسين المقترحات واتفاقيات العملاء وإعداد الفواتير وتحصيل المدفوعات لوضع حد للمدفوعات المتأخرة والعمل غير المفوتر والإدارة المتكررة. يتكامل Ignition أيضًا مع ال...
ezyCollect
ezycollect.io
يساعد برنامج حسابات القبض ezyCollect الشركات على تبسيط وأتمتة وإدارة أنشطة ائتمان العملاء والتحصيل بشكل أفضل. جربه الان مجانا!
Libeo
libeo.io
Libeo في مهمة لتبسيط معالجة ودفع الحسابات المستحقة الدفع للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة.
Paylivre
paylivre.com
Paylivre is a payments fintech, based in Brazil, that provides cross-border solutions, moving over 8 million dollars monthly and connecting our partners to their Brazilian audience through our payment APIs.
PayDock
paydock.com
Paydock is a payments orchestration platform, that is leading the way in resolving numerous costly issues for merchants who navigate disparate, fast-moving & fragmented payment service (& related) providers. Our innovative API-first technology harmonises payment, fraud, identity & other vendors (suc...
Leatherback
leatherback.co
We are committed to making cross-border trade easier for individuals and businesses across the globe. Leatherback moves your money where it needs to be working without trouble. Anytime, Anywhere, and to almost Everywhere We are building products to give you all you need to offer your goods and servi...
eDebit Direct
edebitdirect.com
Credit cards are expensive, and sometimes tough to get, especially for high-risk industries. Our secure system allows you to debit
Ecommpay
ecommpay.com
ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combi...
Connectpay
connectpay.com
ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smoot...
BizPayO
bizpayo.com
BizPayO lets professionals accept credit card and ACH payments online while recovering the processing fees. 100% compliant and ultra-secure.
Billment
billment.com
Billment™ is an invoice management efficiency tool that integrates with QuickBooks to save you time and money. Billment™ feature stack goes deep, including features like batch processing payments, batch customer automations, scheduled payment processing, and much more. The UX is effortless and custo...
Reap Global
reap.global
Reap is a financial platform that enables access and financial connectivity through innovation for companies of all sizes. Reap combines spend management software with a range of innovative payment products — including the flagship Reap Visa Corporate Credit Card. Reap is committed to helping busine...
Prommt
prommt.com
Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online ch...
Easebuzz
easebuzz.in
Easebuzz is full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 1,00,000 businesses in India. With a mission to become one-stop Financial Operating System for businesses, Easebuzz helps companies digitise payments & manage end-to-end financial operations around digital payment collections, payme...
Skydo
skydo.com
Skydo makes receiving international business payments affordable, easy and seamless. Get GST compliant FIRA and real time payment tracking. Cheapest solution for businesses and freelancers compared to banks, Paypal and Wise.
Rvvup
rvvup.com
Rvvup is a Payments 3.0 multi-rail payment platform that delivers new real-time open banking and digital currency payments, alongside Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay & BNPL - future proofing businesses with one simple integration, instant settlement, increased conversion and lower fees.
PayOp
payop.com
PayOp is a convenient online payment system for online businessmen of any field of activity that allows you to accept payments using more than 150 methods in all countries of the world*, which will allow your business to grow in new regions.
Mamo Pay
mamopay.com
We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your c...
AxxonPay
axxonpay.com
AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit ...
Paystand
paystand.com
Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify com...
Telleroo
telleroo.com
Pay runs without the pain. Bulk payments without the bank. Faster payments without the fees. More secure payments without the stress. Telleroo de-risks bulk payments for business owners, internal finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers. You can prepare pay runs easily, then fund a ringfenced e-mo...
Global Payments
globalpayments.com
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally.
Crezco
crezco.com
Crezco is the open banking payment solution designed for online invoices. We eliminate card fees and slow settlement times, saving you money, time spent reconciling, and improving your cashflow. You can also use Crezco’s bulk payment to securely pay suppliers and staff all around the world from a si...
Helcim
helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, th...
BridgerPay
bridgerpay.com
BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.