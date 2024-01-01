Payment Analytics Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية

الفئات

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.

Databox

databox.com

منصة تحليلات الأعمال مصممة لمساعدتك على فهم ما يحدث في عملك. مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية من الخدمات السحابية وجداول البيانات وقاعدة البيانات في مكان واحد.

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap هو حل للدفع عبر الإنترنت لشركات التجارة الإلكترونية، وB2B، وSaaS، وهو متخصص في معالجة الدفع العالمية وحلول بوابة الدفع للشركات عبر الإنترنت.

MRR.io

mrr.io

تتبع إيراداتك الشهرية المتكررة، بغض النظر عن معالج الدفع الذي تستخدمه.

IXOPAY

ixopay.com

IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...

HiPay

hipay.com

HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.

Payfirma

payfirma.com

Payfirma هي شركة دفع حائزة على جوائز تساعد الشركات على قبول بطاقات الائتمان والخصم عبر الإنترنت وفي المتاجر وعلى الأجهزة المحمولة. تستخدم أكثر من 8000 شركة في جميع أنحاء أمريكا الشمالية أدوات الدفع الخاصة بـ Payfirma للحصول على الأموال بسهولة والاحتفاظ بجميع بيانات المعاملات في مكان واحد بسيط. عندما...

