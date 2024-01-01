Other Retail Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
"Other Retail Software" typically refers to a range of software solutions that support various aspects of retail operations but do not fall into more commonly recognized or specialized categories like Point of Sale (POS) systems, inventory management, or e-commerce platforms.
Square
squareup.com
Square، Inc. هي شركة خدمات مالية أمريكية ومجمع خدمات تجارية وشركة دفع عبر الهاتف المحمول ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. تقوم الشركة بتسويق منتجات مدفوعات البرامج والأجهزة وتوسعت لتشمل خدمات الأعمال الصغيرة. تأسست الشركة في عام 2009 على يد جاك دورسي وجيم ماكيلفي وأطلقت أول تطبيق وخدمة لها في عام 2...
Salsify
salsify.com
تعمل منصة CommerceXM التابعة لشركة Salsify على تعزيز التجارب التي يطلبها المتسوقون في كل مرحلة من رحلة الشراء، في كل مكان على الرف الرقمي.
Narvar
corp.narvar.com
تجاوز زر "الشراء". أنشئ عملاء مخلصين من خلال تجارب جذابة لتتبع طلبات ما بعد الشراء والمراسلة والإرجاع.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
قامت Zippin بتطوير الجيل التالي من تقنية الدفع بدون دفع مما يتيح لتجار التجزئة نشر التسوق بدون احتكاك بسرعة في متاجرهم. يستخدم نهج Zippin الذي ينتظر الحصول على براءة اختراع الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي وتكنولوجيا دمج أجهزة الاستشعار لإنشاء أفضل تجربة للمستهلك: التخلص من طوابير الخروج والماسحات ال...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx عبارة عن منصة برمجية تقدم خدمات دعم للعلامات التجارية لإشراك تجار التجزئة المستقلين في التسويق الرقمي المتوافق مع العلامة التجارية، مما يؤدي إلى تحقيق نتائج أعمال أفضل من خلال الوصول إلى المستهلكين المناسبين عبر القناة الموثوقة لتجار التجزئة المحليين للعلامات التجارية. باستخدام Promoboxx، ...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug عبارة عن منصة لإدارة حوافز مبيعات الموظفين لتجار التجزئة المتخصصين والمطاعم والعلامات التجارية للسلع الاستهلاكية المعبأة. يتكامل SparkPlug مباشرةً مع أنظمة نقاط البيع الخاصة بالشركات الفعلية لأتمتة كل جانب من جوانب تنفيذ برنامج الحوافز وتوسيع نطاقه تقريبًا. يسمح محرك الحوافز SparkPlug والد...