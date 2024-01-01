برامج التمكين الهجين - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
يساعد برنامج التمكين المختلط الشركات على تبسيط عمليات مكان العمل المختلط، مثل الجدولة وتنسيق الفريق. تسمح حلول العمل المختلطة للموظفين بجدولة تفضيلات موقع عملهم وإبلاغها إلى فرقهم لتعزيز التعاون والتواصل مع الزملاء والشركاء متعددي الوظائف وأصدقاء العمل. يستخدم المسؤولون ومديرو الفرق المختلطة - بما في ذلك الموظفين عن بعد والعاملين في المكاتب - هذه الحلول لتعيين سياسات مكان العمل المختلطة وإبلاغها للموظفين. بمجرد وضع السياسات، يقوم الموظفون ببناء جداولهم المختلطة المفضلة ويمكنهم عرض أيام العمل المفضلة لزملائهم في المكتب أو المنزل. تتيح هذه الشفافية للموظفين مواءمة أيامهم في المكتب مع الآخرين لتسهيل التعاون الشخصي أو الاجتماعات أو التواصل الاجتماعي. كما تولد برامج التمكين الهجينة رؤى قيمة فيما يتعلق باستخدام المساحة واتجاهات مكان العمل، مما يوفر للشركات البيانات اللازمة لدعم القرارات المتعلقة بالسياسات الهجينة والاحتياجات العقارية.
إرسال تطبيق جديد
Skedda
skedda.com
المكاتب ومساحات العمل المشترك والجامعات والأماكن الرياضية والاستوديوهات والكنائس ليست سوى بعض من الأماكن التي تدير استخدام مكاتبها وغرفها وملاعبها واستوديوهاتها وقاعاتها وجميع "المساحات" الأخرى مع سكيدة.
Envoy
envoy.com
اجمع الأشخاص معًا في مكان عمل مرن انضم إلى آلاف الشركات التي تعتمد على Envoy للحفاظ على سير عمل أماكن العمل المختلطة بسلاسة وأمان، حتى يتمكن الجميع في الداخل من تحقيق النجاح.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin هي منصة مكان العمل المرنة الرائدة في الصناعة لربط الأشخاص بالغرف والمكاتب وبعضهم البعض. نحن نتكامل مع الأدوات التي تعرفها وتحبها بالفعل، مما يجعل اعتمادها أمرًا سهلاً.
deskbird
deskbird.com
انقر، احجز، اعمل وأخيرًا، برنامج الحجز المكتبي الذي يحبه المستخدمون. انتقل إلى مكان عمل مختلط مع حل حجز مساحة العمل الأكثر سهولة - سيحبه موظفوك منذ اليوم الأول. تم تنفيذ المكاتب الساخنة وتخطيط المكاتب بشكل صحيح.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
تساعدك منتجات OfficeRnD على إدارة أماكن العمل المشتركة والمساحات المرنة وأماكن العمل المختلطة وتوفير تجربة رائعة في مكان العمل للأشخاص.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
اللافتات الرقمية، وحجز غرف الاجتماعات، والتخطيط الأسبوعي، وتحليلات مكان العمل: إنشاء تجربة سلسة بين الأشخاص وأماكن العمل. اكتشف Comeen اليوم واحصل على نسخة تجريبية مجانية مدتها 14 يومًا منا.