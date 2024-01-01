بدائل - Smappen
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - برنامج قائم على السحابة لإنشاء خرائط الويب التفاعلية ومشاركتها. رسم خريطة والتفاعل مع بيانات موقعك أنشئ خرائط ويب تفاعلية باستخدام ArcGIS Online، وهو برنامج رسم الخرائط المستند إلى الويب من Esri. احصل على وجهات نظر جديدة وتفاصيل محسنة أثناء تفاعلك مع البيانات والتكبير والبحث على ال...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
إنشاء الخرائط وتحليلها ومشاركتها بسهولة. شاركها مع الأصدقاء وقم بتضمين الخرائط على مواقع الويب وإنشاء صور أو ملفات pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
الخرائط والموقع للمطورين. بيانات الموقع الدقيقة وأدوات المطور القوية لتغيير الطريقة التي نتنقل بها حول العالم.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
نحن المصدر الموثوق به للحصول على معلومات عنوان IP، حيث نتعامل مع 40 مليار طلب من API لتحديد الموقع الجغرافي عبر IP شهريًا لأكثر من 1000 شركة وأكثر من 100000 مطور
Radar
radar.com
البنية التحتية للموقع لكل منتج وخدمة. تستخدم الشركات الأكثر ابتكارًا حزم SDK وواجهات برمجة التطبيقات الخاصة بموقع Radar لتشغيل التجارب المستندة إلى الموقع عبر مئات الملايين من الأجهزة حول العالم.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
استكشف خرائط العرض الجوي عالية الدقة بجودة أفضل من صور الأقمار الصناعية والبيانات ثلاثية الأبعاد والرؤى الآلية للحكومات والشركات.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
اتخذ قرارات عقارية أكثر ذكاءً وأبرم المزيد من الصفقات باستخدام معلومات موقع Placer.ai ورؤى حركة المرور على الأقدام.
CARTO
carto.com
تحقيق الدخل من بيانات المعاملات. تستخدم Mastercard Advisors CARTO لتحويل الملايين من معاملات بطاقات الائتمان اليومية إلى رؤى تعتمد على الموقع لعملاء B2B في تجارة التجزئة والعقارات والقطاع العام.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
منصة المبيعات الميدانية الرائدة الآن مع تقنية Gamification إن Gamification عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات ثورية تعمل على تحويل البيانات إلى أداء محسّن بشكل كبير، مما يزيد من قدرة فريق المبيعات لديك على التفوق بنسبة تصل إلى 107%. جربها الآن، حصريًا على منصة SalesRabbit.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
توفر Alteryx منصة التحليلات السحابية الرائدة. نحن نمكن الجميع من اكتشاف رؤى عالية التأثير من خلال أتمتة التحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
أنشئ تطبيقات رائعة باستخدام واجهات برمجة تطبيقات موقع TravelTime. مخصص لخصوصية البيانات ودقة نقل البيانات.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
واجهة برمجة تطبيقات تحديد الموقع الجغرافي IP المجانية وقاعدة بيانات دقيقة للبحث عن IP توفر واجهة برمجة تطبيقات IP المجانية البلد والمدينة والولاية والمقاطعة والعملة المحلية وخط العرض وخط الطول وتفاصيل الشركة والبحث عن مزود خدمة الإنترنت واللغة والرمز البريدي ورمز الاتصال بالبلد ومعلومات وكيل المستخد...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
واجهة برمجة تطبيقات البحث عن المواقع - البحث عن الأماكن حول العالم، والإكمال التلقائي، وموقع المتجر، والترميز الجغرافي ثنائي الاتجاه لتطبيقك.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
استهدف جغرافيًا زوار موقع الويب الخاص بك باستخدام أدوات الاستهداف الجغرافي الخاصة بنا. إعادة توجيه الزوار أو عرض المحتوى حسب البلد والولاية والمدينة باستخدام الموقع الجغرافي IP الخاص بهم.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
يتميز نظام تشغيل Zartico Destination® (ZDOS®) بنموذج البيانات المتكامل ™ الخاص بنا والذي يشتمل على أعلى تردد وأعلى دقة لتحديد الموقع الجغرافي والإنفاق وبيانات الأحداث لكل من المقيمين والزوار وجميع أنواع الأحداث. بالإضافة إلى إشغال الوجهات والأداء التسويقي وفريق المستشارين الاستراتيجيين لدينا، فإن أك...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
نحن نقدم رؤى لموقع صناعة الاتصال وأدوات آلية لمساعدتهم على الفوز بمزيد من الصفقات. تحويل شراء وبيع شبكتك.
Mapline
mapline.com
ربط بياناتك بالعالم الحقيقي. في ثوانٍ، يمكنك تحميل بياناتك ورؤيتها على الخريطة وإنشاء مسارات وإنشاء مخططات وتقارير وجمعها معًا في لوحة معلومات مرئية. باستخدام أدواتنا التحليلية القوية، يمكنك إنشاء طرق جديدة لتصور بياناتك وفهمها. إذا واجهت مشكلات، فإن فريق الخبراء لدينا على استعداد ليوضح لك كيفية تحق...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
مساعد الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل السوق وتخطيط المواقع. استكشف بيانات التعداد السكاني الشاملة وخرائط الرمز البريدي والمزيد عبر التفاصيل الجغرافية المتنوعة.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
أنشئ تجارب رقمية أكثر ذكاءً وأمانًا باستخدام بيانات دقيقة قم بدمج GeoIP® واكتشاف الاحتيال عبر الإنترنت في تطبيقاتك
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint عبارة عن منصة سريعة وبديهية وبأسعار معقولة لمساعدة الشركات في العثور على أفضل المواقع للتوسع.
Loqate
loqate.com
تحسين جودة البيانات من خلال التقاط عناوين المملكة المتحدة الصحيحة. تعزيز التحويلات وتجربة المستخدم من خلال التحقق من عنوان الرمز البريدي وتقنية الترميز الجغرافي.