Sidemail
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: sidemail.io
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Sidemail على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
The new go-to email platform for your SaaS Here’s why: easily create, integrate, send, automate, and analyze your emails. Sidemail comes packed with templates for any scenario and functionality to let you hit the ground running — in minutes. Meaning, you get to focus on what you do best, while your whole email game is as simple as making a cup of coffee.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: sidemail.io
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Sidemail. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.