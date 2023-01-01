بدائل - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
تُعد مسابقات اليانصيب والمكافآت الخاصة بـ UpViral أسرع طريقة لتنمية أعمالك عبر الإنترنت. قم بتوليد حركة المرور وتنمية قائمتك وتحويل المشتركين إلى عملاء.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam هي عبارة عن منصة تسويقية للنمو. نحن نمكنك من تشغيل حملات رائعة تعمل على تنمية أعمالك.
Interacty
interacty.me
المسوقون (الموظفون المستقلون والوكالات) واستوديوهات الإنتاج والناشرون يتيح Interacty للمسوقين إشراك الجماهير وزيادة المبيعات من خلال التجارب والألعاب التفاعلية. يزيد المحتوى التسويقي القائم على الألعاب من التفاعل ووقت الاهتمام ويولد المزيد من العملاء المحتملين. يتيح لك Interactive إنشاء أكثر من 20 ن...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
قم بإنشاء اختبارات عبر الإنترنت وعروض تقديمية تفاعلية لإشراك جمهورك. يعمل على أي جهاز متصل بالإنترنت. ما يصل إلى 100000 مشارك
Goosechase
goosechase.com
مع Goosechase، الخبرة هي كل شيء! Goosechase مستوحاة في الأصل من عمليات البحث عن الزبال، وهي عبارة عن منصة تجارب تفاعلية (IXP) تمكن القادة والمنظمات والمدارس من إشراك مجتمعاتهم وتنشيطها وتثقيفها. تم إنشاء لعبة Goosechase عبر الإنترنت ولكن يتم لعبها في العالم الحقيقي، وهي تعمل على إضفاء الحيوية على ال...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize عبارة عن منصة للألعاب والمشاركة المجتمعية للشركات من جميع الأحجام. تشتمل عروضها على نظام إدارة محتوى سهل الاستخدام ومليء بالميزات والإنجازات والمكافآت القابلة للتخصيص وآليات متعددة لتحفيز السلوكيات الاجتماعية والتقارير والتحليلات.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
قم بقيادة حملاتك التسويقية على الشبكات الاجتماعية وعلى موقع الويب الخاص بك، مما يؤدي إلى جذب العملاء المحتملين. راقب شبكاتك الاجتماعية وقم بإجراء الاستماع الاجتماعي ومراقبة العلامة التجارية وتنظيم المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي. - قم بتنمية جمهورك الرقمي واحصل على عملاء محتملين مؤهلين من خلال محتوى تفاعلي ...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked عبارة عن منصة ألعاب لإنشاء عروض ترويجية تفاعلية لزيادة جذب العملاء المحتملين ومكافأة وتحفيز فرق المبيعات وبناء ولاء العملاء. تحويل العملاء المتوقعين إلى مؤثرين صغار. قم بإشراك جمهورك وتحفيزهم من خلال الحملات والعروض الترويجية المخصصة بغض النظر عن القناة. أنشئ عملاء محتملين ذوي جودة عالية، و...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
يمكّن Qualifio العلامات التجارية الكبرى ووسائل الإعلام من إشراك الجماهير عبر القنوات الرقمية عبر أكثر من 50 تنسيقًا تفاعليًا (الاختبارات والمسابقات والاستطلاعات والاختبارات والألعاب المتحركة وما إلى ذلك). مع الالتزام الصارم باللائحة العامة لحماية البيانات، تسمح المنصة بجمع بيانات الطرف الأول الغنية ...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu عبارة عن منصة ألعاب مصممة لمساعدتك على إنشاء تجارب غنية داخل التطبيق تعمل على زيادة مشاركة العملاء والاحتفاظ بهم. بفضل ما يزيد عن 50 قالبًا تم إعداده مسبقًا والقدرة على إنشاء قالب خاص بك من البداية، يمكنك بسهولة حل أي مشكلة تواجهك في الاحتفاظ بالأعضاء أو المشاركة. لدى CustomerGlu كل ما ت...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics عبارة عن منصة مبتكرة لمشاركة العملاء متخصصة في تنشيط الزوار وإشراك العملاء ومجموعة التحليلات الحديثة. تتيح المنصة للعلامات التجارية B2C أتمتة دورة حياة عملائها وتخصيصها وإدارتها بالكامل، وتنفيذ الرؤية الأكثر طموحًا ودفع النمو. مع الالتزام بالتنفيذ السريع (يعيش خلال 45 يومًا!) والابتكار المس...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch هو برنامج إحالة وتسويق متطور يعمل على جذب عملائك أينما كانوا - سواء داخل أو خارج تطبيق الهاتف المحمول أو الويب الخاص بك. تستخدم بعض العلامات التجارية الأكثر ابتكارًا وشهرة في العالم SaaSquatch لمكافأة مؤيديها، وبناء مجتمعات مخلصة، وتسريع نمو الإيرادات. بفضل المرونة في التعامل حتى مع برامج...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep عبارة عن منصة للتسويق الفيروسي تحتوي على أدوات لإنشاء مسابقات يانصيب ومسابقات وهدايا.