بدائل - ReviewTrackers

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

الوصول إلى عالم IONOS بأكمله: العقود والمنتجات وبيانات العملاء وطلب الخدمات أو تغييرها - الآن تسجيل دخول محمي بكلمة مرور.

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

تقدم SEMrush حلولاً لتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) وPPC والمحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والأبحاث التنافسية. موثوق به من قبل أكثر من 6000000 مسوق حول العالم

Moz

Moz

moz.com

بدعم من أكبر مجتمع من مُحسنات محركات البحث على هذا الكوكب، تقوم Moz ببناء أدوات تجعل تحسين محركات البحث والتسويق الداخلي وبناء الروابط وتسويق المحتوى أمرًا سهلاً. ابدأ تجربتك المجانية لمدة 30 يومًا اليوم!

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

يمكنك إدارة العملاء في أي وقت وفي أي مكان وعلى أي جهاز باستخدام برامج الأعمال الصغيرة من Thryv: إدارة علاقات العملاء والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية والبريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية والمزيد.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

استخدم منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية الخاصة بـ PromoRepublic لإنشاء المحتوى وتخصيصه باستخدام الأدوات المضمنة، وجدولته على صفحات وسائط اجتماعية متعددة، وتشغيل الإعلانات، والحصول على نتائج لأعمالك.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

قم بتعزيز علامتك التجارية باستخدام منصة التسويق رقم 1 للشركات الصغيرة.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext هي شركة تكنولوجيا في مدينة نيويورك تعمل في مجال إدارة العلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت. ويقدم تحديثات للعلامة التجارية باستخدام شبكته السحابية من التطبيقات ومحركات البحث والمرافق الأخرى. تأسست الشركة في عام 2006 على يد هوارد ليرمان وبريان ديستيلبرجر وبرنت ميتز. أظهرت الأرقام الأخيرة أن القيمة الس...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

أسهل طريقة لبيع الحلول الرقمية تحت علامتك التجارية الخاصة. Vendasta عبارة عن منصة ذات علامة بيضاء للشركات التي تقدم حلولًا رقمية للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

SOCi

SOCi

meetsoci.com

SOCi هي منصة التسويق للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع. نحن نمكّن الشركات مثل Ace Hardware وSport Clips وAnytime Fitness من التواصل مع الجماهير المحلية عبر كل قناة تسويقية.

Solocal

Solocal

solocal.com

نحن نساعد الشركات على النمو من خلال التكنولوجيا الرقمية. احصل على الفور على نصيحة مخصصة من خلال التدقيق الرقمي المجاني الخاص بك.

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

قم بإدارة جميع قوائم أعمالك من مكان واحد، دون عناء. نحن نجعل إدارة قوائم أعمالك ممتعة وسريعة وممتعة.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

يوفر Chatmeter للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع الرؤى والأدوات المحلية التي تحتاجها لمراقبة تجربة العملاء وتحليلها وتحسينها على نطاق واسع.

RocketData

RocketData

rocketdata.ru

RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...

Reptrics

Reptrics

reptrics.com

Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...

PowerChord

PowerChord

powerchord.com

PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...

LOCALACT

LOCALACT

localact.com

LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...

Advice Local

Advice Local

advicelocal.com

Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.

Neustar Localeze

Neustar Localeze

neustarlocaleze.biz

Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...

myPresences

myPresences

mypresences.com

mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...

Direction Local

Direction Local

direction.com

Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...

GMBapi.com

GMBapi.com

gmbapi.com

GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...

SO Connect

SO Connect

soconnect.com

Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...

ProManage

ProManage

promanage.biz

ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...

FreshLime

FreshLime

freshlime.com

FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...

PinMeTo

PinMeTo

pinmeto.com

PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...

DigitalMaas

DigitalMaas

digitalmaas.com

We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...

dbaPlatform

dbaPlatform

dbaplatform.com

Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

تقوم Synup بتحويل حضور العلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت من خلال نهج ثلاثي المحاور: القوائم المحلية، وإدارة السمعة، وإدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. باستخدام Synup، يمكن للعلامات التجارية تقديم محتوى أعمال ذي صلة وجدير بالثقة عبر جميع المواقع وقنوات الوسائط في لوحة تحكم واحدة شاملة. يمكن للعلامات التجار...

GoSite

GoSite

gosite.com

احصل على المزيد من العملاء، واحصل على أموال بشكل أسرع، واسترجع الوقت مع GoSite. تقنية سهلة للخدمات المنزلية وأصحاب الأعمال الصغيرة. لا حاجة للخبرة.

UpCity

UpCity

upcity.com

في UpCity، نقوم بإنشاء وتمكين العلاقات الناجحة بين الشركات ومقدمي خدمات B2B. ابحث عن شريكك التالي اليوم!

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

من خلال أتمتة تسويق القنوات منصة واحدة لجميع احتياجاتك التسويقية الموزعة

Uberall

Uberall

uberall.com

تتأكد Uberall CoreX من أن أقرب موقع لنشاطك التجاري مرئي، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة التفاعل من الاكتشاف إلى الشراء وما بعده.

