Releasd
الموقع الإلكتروني: releasd.com
Releasd: Next Generation Coverage Reports. Releasd showcases the full breadth of activities undertaken by modern PRs in a visual format that busy clients and executives love. More Control: Quickly tailor layouts to showcase your work, your way. Just drag and drop, it couldn’t be easier. More Scope: Include the full breadth of your activity: coverage, social, metrics, plus supporting content and more. More Engagement: No more scrolling through screenshots. Reports look fabulous, and they’re much easier to absorb.
