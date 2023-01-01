بدائل - Referral Factory
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
أسهل طريقة للحصول على المزيد من التقييمات وبناء سمعتك. أنشئ ضجة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقم بتحسين مُحسنات محركات البحث (SEO) لديك واكسب المزيد من المبيعات.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo عبارة عن منصة تسويق للتجارة الإلكترونية تقدم الحلول الأكثر تقدمًا لمراجعات العملاء والتسويق المرئي والولاء والإحالات والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة. اكتشف المزيد حول كيف يمكن لعلامتك التجارية أن تقود النمو مع Yotpo هنا.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence عبارة عن منصة صوتية للعملاء تعمل على أتمتة الدليل الاجتماعي لفرق GTM، وإنشاء دراسات حالة وشهادات وإحصائيات تم التحقق منها في دقائق. باستخدام الاستطلاعات ومراجعات الجهات الخارجية، يقوم UserEvidence باستمرار بالتقاط التعليقات طوال رحلة العميل وإنشاء مكتبة قصص العملاء التي تثبت قيمة منتجك....