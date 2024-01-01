بدائل - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner هو تطبيق الويب الأسرع والأكثر سهولة في الاستخدام.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly هي خدمة تقصير عناوين URL ومنصة لإدارة الروابط. تأسست شركة Bitly, Inc. في عام 2008. وهي شركة خاصة ومقرها في مدينة نيويورك. يقوم Bitly بتقصير 600 مليون رابط شهريًا، لاستخدامها في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي والرسائل النصية القصيرة والبريد الإلكتروني. تجني Bitly الأموال عن طريق فرض رسوم مقابل الوصول ...
QR.io
qr.io
قم بإنشاء رموز QR مخصصة بالكامل، مع اللون والشكل والشعار وتتبع عدد الأشخاص الذين يقومون بمسح رموز QR الخاصة بك، من أين وفي أي تاريخ.
BL.INK
bl.ink
إدارة الارتباط المؤسسي. توفير التعاون والامتثال والإبداع للفرق العالمية لتحسين كل مشاركة وحماية بياناتك وخلق الثقة في كل نقرة.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode هو صانع رموز QR رقم 1. الشعار واللون والتصميم، مدعومًا بالخصوصية والبيانات، وكلها متضمنة مجانًا. قم بتنزيل ملفات الطباعة عالية الجودة اليوم.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io هي أفضل طريقة لإنشاء UTMs ومشاركتها ومزامنتها مع فريقك. توقف عن استخدام جداول البيانات الفوضوية واحصل على بيانات جيدة للحملة في تحليلاتك.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
رموز الاستجابة السريعة العادية مملة. رموز الاستجابة السريعة الجميلة التي تم إنشاؤها بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي والتي تجعل جمهورك حريصًا على مسحها ضوئيًا. أكثر من 25 نمطًا للاختيار من بينها أو استخدم أسلوبك الخاص فقط
QRfy
qrfy.com
أنشئ رموز QR الخاصة بك وعزز عملك أو فكرتك. قم بإنشاء رموز QR الخاصة بك وإدارتها وتتبعها إحصائيًا بسهولة.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink عبارة عن منصة تقدم مجموعة من الأدوات التي تتيح للمسوقين الرقميين تحقيق أقصى استفادة من عملهم. تقدم هذه المنصة أنواعًا مختلفة من أدوات التسويق الرقمي التي تعمل بالفعل. باستخدام برنامج التسويق الرقمي هذا، يمكنك الوصول إلى عدد غير محدود من رموز QR وصفحات الملفات الشخصية الجميلة والكلمات الر...
Delivr
delivr.com
منذ عام 2008، أصبح مولد رمز QR الديناميكي الموثوق به والذي يولي الأولوية للخصوصية للتغليف المتصل والملصقات الذكية ووسائط الطباعة والبث وإعلانات DOOH. رموز QR الديناميكية ذات القوى العظمى وإمكانيات لا حدود لها تقريبًا. كل ما تحتاجه لإنشاء رموز QR والروابط الديناميكية وإدارتها وتتبعها في لوحة معلومات ...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen هي طبقة التمكين الرقمي غير التلامسي للإنترنت. يتيح Openscreen إنشاء تطبيقات تفاعلية تعتمد على رمز الاستجابة السريعة عبر واجهات برمجة التطبيقات (APIs) ومجموعات تطوير البرمجيات (SDKs) الشاملة والحلول عبر سلسلة التوريد والتجارة وإشراك العملاء. تتيح Openscreen للمؤسسات الالتقاء والتفاعل والتع...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
أفضل مولد رمز الاستجابة السريعة 🔥 . أنشئ رموز QR بتصميم وشعار مخصصين للروابط وملفات PDF وvCard والمزيد. ⚡ احصل على رموز QR المجانية الآن!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
أنشئ رموز QR ذات العلامة التجارية وعزز الوعي بالعلامة التجارية باستخدام ElkQR. تتبع أداء الحملة واحصل على رؤى مع تحليلات مفصلة.
Autonix
autonix.io
رموز QR موجودة في كل مكان ومع Autonix فهي ذات قيمة كبيرة. يستهدف Autonix الوكالات والأسواق وتجارة التجزئة والرعاية الصحية والحكومة والمزيد، وهو حل قوي لتتبع رمز الاستجابة السريعة الذي يلبي احتياجات المؤسسات الكبيرة والصغيرة.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
رموز QR الديناميكية لعلامتك التجارية قم بإنشاء وتتبع وإدارة رموز QR الديناميكية لعلامتك التجارية