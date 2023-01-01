QorusDocs
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Levin, Panasonic, Canon, Ricoh, and more. Revenue teams can produce more proposals faster, speeding deal velocity, increasing win rates and reducing cost of sales. Learn more at www.qorusdocs.com
