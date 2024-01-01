لطالما كانت صحيفة بورتلاند برس هيرالد هي الصحيفة المفضلة في ولاية ماين للحصول على الأخبار المحلية والرياضة والأعمال والقوائم. The Maine Sunday Telegram هي نسخة الأحد من The Portland Press Herald. تعد Portland Press Herald جزءًا من Maine Trust for Local News، وهي أكبر شبكة في الولاية لوسائل الإعلام والأخبار المستقلة. مع وجود 158 صحفيًا ضمن طاقم العمل، فإننا نخدم الجماهير من خلال صحفنا اليومية الخمس و17 صحيفة أسبوعية محلية للغاية، مطبوعة وعبر الإنترنت.

الموقع الإلكتروني: pressherald.com

