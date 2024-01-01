بدائل - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
تطبيق واحد لجميع الأشياء المال. بدءًا من إنفاقك اليومي وحتى التخطيط لمستقبلك من خلال المدخرات والاستثمارات، تساعدك Revolut على تحقيق المزيد من أموالك.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
حساب بلا حدود، مزود بأدوات قوية ومخصصة في مكان واحد، مما يمنحك التحكم المطلق في الشؤون المالية لأعمالك.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
مجموعة أستراليا ونيوزيلندا المصرفية المحدودة هي شركة أسترالية متعددة الجنسيات للخدمات المصرفية والمالية ومقرها في ملبورن، فيكتوريا. إنه ثاني أكبر بنك في أستراليا من حيث الأصول ورابع أكبر بنك من حيث القيمة السوقية.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Holvi
holvi.com
حسابك الشامل للعمل الحر. الخدمات المصرفية والفواتير ومسك الدفاتر - بالإضافة إلى بطاقة ائتمان تجارية جديدة. كل ذلك في مكان واحد، حتى تتمكن من التركيز على ما يهمك. هذه هي الحياة العملية المبسطة.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
فيدور. ببساطة. مرن. رقمي. المصرفية على مستوى جديد. احصل على مكافأة نشاطك الآن.
Lendio
lendio.com
تعد شركة Lendio (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Funding Universe) ومقرها يوتا، والتي تأسست في عام 2011 على يد Brock Blake وTrent Miskin، سوقًا مجانيًا للقروض عبر الإنترنت في الولايات المتحدة يستهدف أصحاب الأعمال الصغيرة.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
يوفر Fundbox وصولاً سريعًا وسهلاً إلى تمويل الأعمال، بما يصل إلى 150.000 دولار. تعرف على كيف يمكن لخيارات حد الائتمان والقروض لأجل أن تحقق النمو لشركتك.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch هي نوع جديد من شركات التأمين الرقمي التي تحمي الشركات الناشئة من الأخطاء والتقاضي والهجمات.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
شراء أسهم في الشركات الخاصة ذات النمو المرتفع في أوروبا.
Clara
clarafinds.com
تساعدك Clara على تصور أي مجموعة بيانات بشكل تفاعلي حتى تتمكن من تنظيم البيانات المعقدة وفهمها والتعاون بشأنها.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
تعد خدمة إنجاز الشيكات المبسطة من Checkflo مصدرًا شاملاً لجميع احتياجات معالجة الشيكات والطباعة والبريد. يمكننا تقليل تكاليفك الإدارية وتحسين كفاءتك التشغيلية، كل ذلك بجهد أقل وأعمال ورقية أقل. يقدم Checkflo أدوات صديقة للمحاسبين لإدارة وتتبع وتحليل مدفوعات الشيكات وعمليات التسليم وغير ذلك الكثير من...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
يجمع Anaxago المستثمرين الذين يبحثون عن طرق جديدة للاستثمار وفرص استثمارية فريدة في العقارات والشركات الناشئة. تساهم Anaxago في تطوير نموذج مالي يساعد الاقتصاد على منح الأفراد إمكانية الوصول المباشر إلى أعمال الغد. ومن خلال تخصيص جزء من مدخراتهم لتمويل الشركات الناشئة، يشارك المجتمع في تنمية الاقتصا...
Kriya
kriya.co
احصل على تسهيلات سرية وكاملة لخصم فاتورة دفتر الأستاذ. إنها مناسبة تمامًا للشركات ذات احتياجات التدفق النقدي المنتظم، حيث أنها مضمونة مقابل جميع فواتيرك المستحقة.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
الشركة الرائدة في سوق بلدان الشمال الأوروبي في جمع التبرعات الرقمية التي تربط الشركات الأوروبية الطموحة بالمستثمرين في جميع أنحاء العالم.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
رأس المال العامل عند الطلب للشركات المتنامية. يوفر FundThrough للشركات إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى الأموال من الفواتير غير المدفوعة على منصة تمويل سهلة الاستخدام عبر الإنترنت. تتراوح تسهيلات التمويل من 500 دولار إلى أكثر من 2 مليون دولار، اعتمادًا على قوة مبيعات الشركة. أينما تكون الشركة في دورة نموها...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova هو صندوق استثمار بديل خاضع لرقابة هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصة، ويسمح لك بالاستثمار في أكثر من 12 فئة من الأصول البديلة الغريبة من خلال الاستثمار ببساطة في صندوق واحد. يخصص خبراء الاستثمار لدينا أموالك في أصول مثل النبيذ والفن والشركات الناشئة والعملات المشفرة والعقارات وغيرها. يمكنك اعتبا...
Kiva
kiva.org
تتصور كيفا عالمًا شاملاً ماليًا حيث يتمتع جميع الأشخاص بالقدرة على تحسين حياتهم.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy هي منصة الاندماج والاستحواذ الرائدة في أوروبا، حيث تساعد المؤسسين ومستحوذي الأعمال على إكمال عمليات الاستحواذ في أقل من 30 يومًا. منصتك الشاملة لشراء وبيع الشركات. تساعد Foundy المؤسسين والمستحوذين على إكمال عمليات الاستحواذ بسرعة تصل إلى 3 أضعاف وبتكلفة أكثر فعالية من عملية الاندماج والاستح...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
فرص الاستثمار عبر الإنترنت في أفضل الشركات الناشئة الجديدة، وزيادة الاستثمار التأسيسي والملائكي، مع أفضل موقع للتمويل الجماعي للأسهم الأوروبية Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker هي شركة وساطة تأمين مصممة خصيصًا للطريقة التي تمارس بها أعمالك. يمكنك الحصول على سهولة التكنولوجيا إلى جانب الخدمة المتميزة من أفضل الوسطاء.