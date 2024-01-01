WebCatalog

Miden

Miden

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: miden.co

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Miden على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Miden is building a modern infrastructure that facilitates the launch of card programs and various financial products for businesses in Sub-Sahran Africa. Just by reducing integration time, card fraud, improving stability, and being customer focused we quickly rose to top 5 in TPV among card issuing Fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa within 8 months of launch.

الموقع الإلكتروني: miden.co

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Miden. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Teller

Teller

teller.org

Keywords AI

Keywords AI

keywordsai.co

Paxos

Paxos

paxos.com

TurboPass

TurboPass

turbopassreport.com

PLT4M

PLT4M

plt4m.com

Sajilo CV

Sajilo CV

sajilocv.com

Recruitee

Recruitee

recruitee.com

Paystack

Paystack

paystack.com

Greip

Greip

greip.io

Coze

Coze

coze.com

Quartzy

Quartzy

quartzy.com

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

cloud.redhat.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.