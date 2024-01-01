بدائل - MicroStrategy
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (تعني كلمة فرنسية "طاولة صغيرة" حرفيًا، وتستخدم أيضًا لتعني "صورة"؛ pl. tableaux أو نادرًا، tableaus) قد تشير إلى:
Looker
looker.com
Looker هو برنامج لذكاء الأعمال ومنصة لتحليل البيانات الضخمة تساعدك على استكشاف تحليلات الأعمال في الوقت الفعلي وتحليلها ومشاركتها بسهولة.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
دفاتر الملاحظات المدارة لعلماء البيانات والباحثين.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
برامج ذكاء الأعمال والتحليلات. Zoho Analytics هو برنامج ذاتي الخدمة لتحليل المعلومات وذكاء الأعمال يتيح لك تحليل بياناتك بصريًا وإنشاء تصورات مذهلة للبيانات واكتشاف الرؤى المخفية في دقائق.
Grow
grow.com
برنامج ذكاء الأعمال الذي يحرر الرؤى التي تحتاجها بشدة لدعم النمو وتحويل أعمالك.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
توفر Alibaba Cloud مجموعة متكاملة من أدوات ومنتجات الحوسبة السحابية الموثوقة والآمنة، مما يساعدك على بناء البنية التحتية السحابية ومراكز البيانات في مناطق متعددة لتمكين أعمالك الصناعية العالمية. قم بتجربته مجانا.
Metabase
metabase.com
الطريقة الأسرع والأسهل لمشاركة البيانات والتحليلات داخل شركتك. خادم ذكاء الأعمال مفتوح المصدر يمكنك تثبيته في 5 دقائق ويتصل بـ MySQL وPostgreSQL وMongoDB والمزيد! يمكن لأي شخص استخدامه لإنشاء المخططات ولوحات المعلومات وتقارير البريد الإلكتروني الليلية.
Sisense
sisense.com
برنامج ذكاء الأعمال من Sisense، الشركة الرائدة في مجال ذكاء الأعمال للبيانات المعقدة - يمكنك إعداد البيانات المتنامية من مصادر متعددة وتحليلها واستكشافها بسهولة.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. هي شركة برمجيات سحابية مقرها في أمريكان فورك، يوتا، الولايات المتحدة. وهي متخصصة في أدوات ذكاء الأعمال وتصور البيانات.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode عبارة عن منصة بيانات تعاونية تجمع بين SQL وR وPython والتحليلات المرئية في مكان واحد. الاتصال والتحليل والمشاركة بشكل أسرع.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio عبارة عن منصة لوحة معلومات عبر الإنترنت لإنشاء لوحات معلومات أعمال قوية في الوقت الفعلي لفريقك أو لعملائك.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
تحليلات SaaS الشاملة. HockeyStack هي أداة تحليلية SaaS تعمل على توحيد بيانات التسويق والمنتجات والإيرادات والمبيعات للكشف عن الرؤى المخفية، مثل القيمة الدائمة للحملة، أو معدل التراجع لكل قناة تسويقية. لا يوجد إعداد. لا يوجد رمز. حاول مجانا
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
البصيرة التي تحتاجها لإدارة عملك! مع تكاليف المشروع والوقت والنفقات في الوقت الفعلي، أصبحت إدارة مشاريعك ومهامك وعملائك أمرًا في غاية السهولة. احصل على مخططات تفاعلية غنية على مستوى أعضاء الفريق والمشروع والعميل والشركة. نحن نعلم أن عملك لا يبدأ ولا ينتهي عند الباب الأمامي لمكتبك. عملك هو أين أنت! و...
Chartio
chartio.com
يمكّن حل ذكاء الأعمال والتحليلات القائم على السحابة من Chartio الجميع من تحليل بياناتهم من تطبيقات الأعمال الخاصة بهم.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex عبارة عن منصة بيانات حديثة لعلوم البيانات والتحليلات. دفاتر ملاحظات تعاونية وتطبيقات بيانات رائعة وأمان على مستوى المؤسسات.
Mineo
mineo.app
تحويل دفاتر ملاحظات Python إلى تطبيقات بيانات. Mineo هو النظام الأساسي لاستكشاف بياناتك وإنشاء تطبيقات البيانات ونشرها استنادًا إلى دفاتر الملاحظات فائقة الشحن من Python.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
توفر Alteryx منصة التحليلات السحابية الرائدة. نحن نمكن الجميع من اكتشاف رؤى عالية التأثير من خلال أتمتة التحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData عبارة عن نظام أساسي لتحليل المعلومات وذكاء الأعمال يوفر تحليلات سريعة وموثوقة وسهلة الاستخدام. تم تصميمه ليناسب جميع مستخدمي أعمالك.
Avora
avora.com
يعمل Avora AutoML على تقليل الوقت (إلى ثوانٍ) لاكتشاف سبب تغير مقاييس الأعمال من خلال الكشف عن الحالات الشاذة وتحليل السبب الجذري.
Holistics
holistics.io
تسمح Holistics للجميع بالإجابة على أسئلة البيانات الخاصة بهم دون إزعاج الفرق الفنية. لا مزيد من "الإحباط في قائمة انتظار الطلبات" لكل من فريق العمل والبيانات.
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
محطة B2B الأولى والوحيدة لتمكين الإيرادات كل ما يحتاجه فريقك لإشراك المشترين، وإعداد البائعين، وتحديد القيمة، وتحسين الأداء باستمرار. منصة معيارية واحدة - تحقق نموًا متوقعًا في الإيرادات على نطاق واسع.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
تم إجراء تحليلات موقع الويب والمنتجات بشكل صحيح - أخيرًا! يلتقط تتبع Spotless™ من Usermaven جميع الأحداث تلقائيًا، مما يزيل الاعتماد على المطورين ويجعله أداة التحليل الأسهل للمسوقين وأفراد المنتج.
Altair One
altairone.com
يوفر Altair One™ وصولاً ديناميكيًا وتعاونيًا إلى تقنية المحاكاة وتحليل البيانات والحوسبة عالية الأداء (HPC) والموارد السحابية القابلة للتطوير، كل ذلك في مكان واحد.