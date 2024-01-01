MegaCHAT

MegaCHAT

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: megachat247.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من MegaCHAT على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

MegaCHAT is a sales chatbot platform for omnichannel sales and marketing automation. It offers the following features: * Personalized, interactive conversations that can precisely capture micro-moments * Various "RoleBot" chatbots that can operate 24/7 like a real person * Integrated Quick-Commerce system for product display, inquiry, ordering, online payment, and shipping * Voice recognition (speech-to-text) support * Multiple payment method integration Key benefits and offerings include: * Free lifetime chatbot account and 3 MegaCHAT user licenses for new sign-ups * Free PARA enterprise branding package (worth HK$800) * 30% discount on upgrading to AI WorkBots like OrderBot, SocialBot, CouponBot * 1-hour onboarding training session (worth HK$2,500) *The platform emphasizes providing a better customer experience in marketing, sales, and management through the conversational commerce capabilities. It aims to help businesses create new sales opportunities through chatbot-driven interactions. MegaCHAT is offered by Parami Co Limited. The website provides information about the company, management team, blog, user manuals, and contact details.
الفئات:
Business
برامج الدردشة الآلية

الموقع الإلكتروني: megachat247.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ MegaCHAT. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Draup

Draup

draup.com

Shopaccino

Shopaccino

shopaccino.com

ChatFood

ChatFood

chatfood.io

Tendril

Tendril

tendril.us

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

Digital Marketer

Digital Marketer

digitalmarketer.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Storyworth

Storyworth

storyworth.com

SessionStack

SessionStack

sessionstack.com

استكشاف

المنتجات

تنزيل

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

إننا نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط لتوفير مواقعنا الإلكترونية وتحسينها. يشير استخدامك لمواقعنا إلى موافقتك على ملفات تعريف الارتباط.

سياسة الخصوصية