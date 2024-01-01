Knowlarity

Knowlarity

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: knowlarity.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Knowlarity على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Knowlarity is the largest provider of cloud based communications solutions to businesses in Southeast Asia and Middle Eastern markets. Knowlarity is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in 2009. Knowlarity pioneered a unique cloud communication technology for Asian and Middle eastern markets in 2009 and today has more than 15,000 paying businesses customers in these markets. It helps the business grow their revenue faster with its proprietary customer communication technology platform SuperReceptionist. In last 7 years, the company has grown from scratch to a global venture with 300+ employees, 1,000 partners and 8 offices in India, Southeast Asia and Middle East. Known for its innovation and process excellence, Knowlarity has received various awards such as the Amazon Excellence Award, Silicon India start-up of the year, Nasscom Emerge 50. The company has raised capital from global investors like Delta Partners, Sequoia Capital and Mayfield fund and is trusted by global companies including Google, Amazon, Uber, Practo, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Deliveroo, Yzer among others.
الفئات:
Business
برامج الدردشة الآلية

الموقع الإلكتروني: knowlarity.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Knowlarity. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Apptio

Apptio

apptio.com

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

sumologic.com

The Ken

The Ken

the-ken.com

Finhaven

Finhaven

finhaven.com

Gupshup

Gupshup

gupshup.io

Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions

consensus.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

AMD Shop

AMD Shop

shop.amd.com

Aspire

Aspire

aspireapp.com

Jenfi

Jenfi

jenfi.com

Involve Asia

Involve Asia

involve.asia

Glints

Glints

glints.com

استكشاف

المنتجات

تنزيل

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

إننا نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط لتوفير مواقعنا الإلكترونية وتحسينها. يشير استخدامك لمواقعنا إلى موافقتك على ملفات تعريف الارتباط.

سياسة الخصوصية