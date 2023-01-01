بدائل - Klearly

WebCatalog

Outreach

تساعد منصة مشاركة المبيعات الخارجية على إشراك العملاء المحتملين بكفاءة وفعالية لدفع المزيد من خطوط الأنابيب وإبرام المزيد من الصفقات. طلب العرض التوضيحي اليوم.

Gong.io

تعرف على كيفية استخدام قادة المبيعات لذكاء الإيرادات لزيادة نجاح مندوبي المبيعات والفوز بالمزيد من الصفقات. تم التصويت له رقم 1 من قبل محترفي الإيرادات مثلك. احجز عرضًا توضيحيًا.

Salesloft

تعد SalesLoft منصة المشاركة في المبيعات رقم 1، حيث تساعد البائعين في مجال B2B على الوصول إلى "نعم" بشكل أسرع. نحن نتكامل مع أفضل أنظمة إدارة علاقات العملاء اليوم، لنحول بياناتك إلى دولارات.

Clari

التنبؤ وذكاء النشاط وإدارة خطوط الأنابيب لفرق الإيرادات B2B.

Kizen

يمنح Kizen فرق المبيعات والتسويق والخدمة من أي حجم ميزة من خلال ربط جميع بياناتك بالأتمتة الذكية والذكاء الاصطناعي القوي.

Groove

اختبر قوة البيع السلس. تخلص من الاحتكاك في عملية المبيعات الخاصة بك وحقق المزيد من الإيرادات باستخدام منصة مشاركة المبيعات الأعلى تقييمًا لـ Salesforce.

Jiminny

تعظيم إيرادات فريقك. أطلق العنان لإمكانات فريق المبيعات لديك لزيادة الإيرادات من خلال ذكاء المحادثة.

Syncari

Syncari هو أول نظام أساسي لأتمتة البيانات بالكامل بدون تعليمات برمجية في العالم والذي يمنح فريقك التحكم الكامل في جميع بياناتك. لم يكن دمج البيانات وإدارتها عبر مجموعتك التقنية بأكملها أسهل من أي وقت مضى.

Aviso

Aviso هي بوصلة الذكاء الاصطناعي التي توجه فرق المبيعات والذهاب إلى السوق لإبرام المزيد من الصفقات، وتسريع النمو، والعثور على إيراداتهم بشكل صحيح.

Vertify

Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...

Inselligence

The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.

SkyGeni

SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...

Sightfull

Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...

MeetRecord

MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...

Fullcast

Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...

SalesDirector.ai

SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...

Weflow

Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...

Kluster

تعمل منصة القدرة على التنبؤ بالإيرادات من Kluster على تمكين شركات SaaS من التغلب على الهدف كل ثلاثة أشهر. نحن نساعد قادة الإيرادات على تحقيق النمو من خلال تمكين الإستراتيجية والتخطيط والتنفيذ. تساعد أدوات Kluster سهلة الاستخدام فرق الإيرادات على تحديد استراتيجية رابحة، وتصميم خطة تحقق الأهداف، وتنفي...

BoostUp.ai

BoostUp.ai هو مركز قيادة RevOps المدعوم بمحرك RevBI الأول والوحيد. فهو يعمل على تسريع تسليم رؤى الإيرادات الأكثر أهمية لديك وتبسيط اعتماد عمليات الإيرادات. مع RevBI، يمنح BoostUp RevOps التحكم الكامل في بيانات الإيرادات حتى يتمكنوا من مواءمة الفرق ومحاسبتهم برؤى لا يمكن دحضها. تتضمن المنصة 3 وحدات -...

Collective[i]

تعمل فرق المبيعات المنتجة والمستنيرة بشكل أكثر ذكاءً وتفوز بالمزيد. يُعد Collective[i] نهجًا شاملاً لمواءمة بياناتك وأفرادك وعملياتك. نحن نسمي هذا تحسين علاقات العملاء. تخيل كل شيء بدءًا من بياناتك، وكيفية عمل فريق المبيعات لديك والأنشطة التي يتم تنفيذها، واحصل على المزيد من الكفاءة من خلال العمل بب...

SetSail

SetSail عبارة عن منصة لبيانات المبيعات تعمل على أتمتة تسجيل أنشطة المبيعات، وتوفر معلومات عن الإيرادات، وتحسن أداء المبيعات لتحقيق المزيد من الإيرادات.

Mediafly

محطة B2B الأولى والوحيدة لتمكين الإيرادات كل ما يحتاجه فريقك لإشراك المشترين، وإعداد البائعين، وتحديد القيمة، وتحسين الأداء باستمرار. منصة معيارية واحدة - تحقق نموًا متوقعًا في الإيرادات على نطاق واسع.

Dreamdata

يرتبط التسويق B2B بخط الأنابيب والإيرادات تقوم Dreamdata تلقائيًا باستخراج بيانات الذهاب إلى السوق الخاصة بـ B2B وتنظيفها وتبسيطها لتوفير شفافية كاملة بشأن ما يحفز إيراداتك.

Staircase AI

تحويل كل عضو في الفريق إلى قائد للإيرادات. استفد من الذكاء الاصطناعي للإيرادات للتنبؤ بالتقلبات، وتحديد فرص النمو المخفية على نطاق واسع، والقضاء على أي حاجة إلى التعليقات البشرية.

