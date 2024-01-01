بدائل - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
التعليق الصوتي بالذكاء الاصطناعي ومولد الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي. أنتج المحتوى السمعي البصري الاحترافي التالي الخاص بك دون إنفاق الأموال على توظيف ممثلين أو كاميرات أو معدات صوتية
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
أطلق العنان للرؤى في بياناتك باستخدام أفضل برامج تحليل البيانات النوعية. يساعدك NVivo على اكتشاف المزيد من بيانات الأساليب النوعية والمختلطة. اكتشف رؤى أكثر ثراءً وقم بإنتاج نتائج واضحة المعالم ويمكن الدفاع عنها ومدعومة بأدلة صارمة.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
يسهّل MonkeyLearn تنظيف تعليقات العملاء وتصنيفها وتصورها - كل ذلك في مكان واحد. مدعوم بأحدث الذكاء الاصطناعي.
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
الذكاء الاصطناعي بدون كود لمحترفي الأتمتة. وأخيرًا، منصة الكل في واحد لإنشاء عمليات أتمتة للذكاء الاصطناعي على مستوى المؤسسات لعمليات النصوص والمستندات، بدون تعليمات برمجية.
InMoment
inmoment.com
ويتجاوز نهج InMoment's Experience Improvement (XI) إدارة تجربة العملاء التقليدية ويجمع بين البيانات والتكنولوجيا والخبرة الصناعية."
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
مجالات الكفاءة الأساسية لشركة QuData هي الذكاء الاصطناعي للمحادثة (التعرف على الكلام، وأنظمة الحوار، والمساعدين الصوتيين)؛ فهم اللغة الطبيعية؛ تحليل الصور (تصنيف الصور وتقسيمها، اكتشاف الأشياء/الوجه)؛ تحليل سلوك العملاء. نجح فريق الشركة من المبرمجين وعلماء البيانات في تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع لشركائها ...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche عبارة عن منصة لتحليل ردود الفعل التي تحلل كميات كبيرة من تعليقات العملاء في دقائق، مما يسمح لك بتقديم رؤى عميقة بسرعة ومساعدة شركتك على اتخاذ قرارات أفضل. لا تتطلب منصة Kapiche أي إعداد أو صياغة تعليمات برمجية. إنه يعمل فقط، على الفور. ويتيح لك تحليل جميع تعليقات عملائك في مكان واحد. مع Ka...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
بفضل الاستفادة من العلامات التجارية والأكاديميين على حد سواء، يسمح ATLAS.ti لأي شخص بتحليل البيانات والكشف عن رؤى قيمة - بغض النظر عن القطاع الذي تعمل فيه. بدءًا من مهام التحليل الأساسية إلى المشاريع البحثية الأكثر تعمقًا: مع ATLAS.ti، يمكنك فتح بسهولة نتائج قابلة للتنفيذ من بياناتك النوعية والمختلط...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola هي شركة ResTech تقدم منتجات SaaS لمحترفي الأبحاث. توفر Kimola Analytics جوانب مختلفة من نمط حياة جمهور مستهلك محدد. يتم تحديد هذه الجماهير من قبل المستخدمين ويتم إنشاؤها بواسطة محرك الذكاء الاصطناعي لشركة Kimola. حتى يتمكن المعلنون من فهم مكان جلسة Hangout لجمهورهم، وما يشاهدونه على التلفزيو...
Caplena
caplena.com
هل سبق لك أن أمضيت ساعات لا تحصى في التدقيق في أكوام ضخمة من تعليقات العملاء؟ يستخدم موقع Caplena.com الذكاء المعزز لتقليل مقدار الوقت المستغرق لتحليل كميات كبيرة من النصوص المجانية من المراجعات أو الردود على الأسئلة المفتوحة بشكل كبير. في غضون دقائق، يحدد Caplena الموضوعات ويضع علامات تلقائية على م...
Forsta
forsta.com
تعمل شركة Forsta، إحدى شركات Press Ganey، على تشغيل منصة HX (التجربة الإنسانية) - وهي منصة شاملة للخبرة وتكنولوجيا البحث تعمل على كسر الصوامع بين CX (تجربة العملاء)، وتجربة الموظفين (EX)، وأبحاث السوق - حتى تتمكن الشركات من الحصول على فهم أعمق وأكمل لتجارب جماهيرهم. تقوم منصة HX بجمع البيانات وتحليل...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
رؤى قيمة وواضحة وكبيرة ورائعة من مقاطع الفيديو والمشاركات الاجتماعية وصفحات المنتج والبيانات النصية غير المنظمة - لمساعدتك على فهم أفكار عملائك ومشاعرهم ودوافعهم وعمليات اتخاذ القرار بشكل أفضل. تحليلات التعليقات عبارة عن أداة تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي توفر تحليلاً متعمقًا للبيانات النصية غير المنظمة، ب...
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
قم بإحداث ثورة في عمليات تحليل البيانات الخاصة بك من خلال حل SaaS المتطور المصمم لتبسيط عمليات عملك.
Olvy
olvy.co
سجل التغيير المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي. أبلغ المستخدمين بتحديثات المنتج دون قضاء ساعات كل أسبوع في كتابة الإصدارات. أعلن عن ميزات جديدة من خلال الصفحات المستقلة الجميلة والفعالة لسجل التغيير والأدوات داخل التطبيق.